2022 Indian Pursuit Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

An All-Out Performance Tourer: 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited
The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited and the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse are the newest additions to the 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup. The new bikes are based on the Indian Challenger platform with the addition of several luxury touring features. Both models are also available with the American manufacturer’s ‘Premium Package’ trim, adding even more tech and comfort features.
Like the Indian Challenger, the Indian Pursuit Limited is powered by the 1,768cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine. Peak output figures are rated at 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, making this one of the most potent engines in the Indan Motorcycle portfolio.
The Indian Pursuit Limited has been designed to tackle long highway journeys and comes with several features to do the job. These features include an adjustable windscreen, vented lower fairings, heated grips, heated seats, a cargo trunk and saddlebags with a total of 133 liters of storage, and the company’s Ride Command infotainment system.
Indian has also equipped the motorcycle with impressive hardware, like an all-new electronically adjustable rear suspension and high-performance radially-mounted Brembo calipers.
The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited is available in three colorways — Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, and Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic.
The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited starts at $29,999 USD / $36,999 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.7 in / 2609 mm
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.8 in (1,444 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Features
THE ULTIMATE LUXURY
UNSURPASSED HANDLING
BRIGHTER, BOLDER LIGHTING
2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Photos
2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Videos
Indian Pursuit Overview by Indian Motorcycle:
Indian Pursuit Review by MCN: