2022 Indian Pursuit Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

An All-Out Performance Tourer: 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited

The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited and the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse are the newest additions to the 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup. The new bikes are based on the Indian Challenger platform with the addition of several luxury touring features. Both models are also available with the American manufacturer’s ‘Premium Package’ trim, adding even more tech and comfort features.

Like the Indian Challenger, the Indian Pursuit Limited is powered by the 1,768cc liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine. Peak output figures are rated at 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, making this one of the most potent engines in the Indan Motorcycle portfolio.

The Indian Pursuit Limited has been designed to tackle long highway journeys and comes with several features to do the job. These features include an adjustable windscreen, vented lower fairings, heated grips, heated seats, a cargo trunk and saddlebags with a total of 133 liters of storage, and the company’s Ride Command infotainment system.

Indian has also equipped the motorcycle with impressive hardware, like an all-new electronically adjustable rear suspension and high-performance radially-mounted Brembo calipers.

The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited is available in three colorways — Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, and Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic.

The 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited starts at $29,999 USD / $36,999 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $29,999 USD / $36,999 CAD Key Features: Liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-twin engine Radially-mounted Brembo calipers Electronically adjustable rear suspension

Main Specs Engine: 1,768cc V-twin

1,768cc V-twin Power: 122 hp

122 hp Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 912 lbs (413 kg)

912 lbs (413 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Honda Gold Wing

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager

2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.7 in / 2609 mm Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 56.8 in (1,444 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Features

THE ULTIMATE LUXURY Both the rider and passenger get a heated seat with premium style. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.



UNSURPASSED HANDLING Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload lets you optimize suspension setting based on exactly who you’re riding with and what you’re hauling. Plus, Smart Lean Technology uses a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to tune traction control, ABS, and torque for even more control.



BRIGHTER, BOLDER LIGHTING Along with aggressive running lights and an LED headlight, you also get premium driving lights integrated in the lowers.



2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Photos

2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Videos

Indian Pursuit Overview by Indian Motorcycle:

Indian Pursuit Review by MCN: