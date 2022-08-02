2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Gets the Blacked-Out Treatment
The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup comprises four Challender models — the standard Challenger, the Challenger Dark Horse, Challenger Limited, and the Challenger Elite. The Challenger Dark Horse shares much of its specifications and hardware with the regular Challenger model. And, as its name suggests, the American manufacturer has equipped it with several blacked-out components to set it apart from its siblings.
At the heart of the Challenger Dark Horse is Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus 108 engine. This 1,770 cc liquid-cooled V-twin can produce 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful engines in the manufacturer’s portfolio. It’s paired with a six-speed transmission with an assist clutch to reduce clutch effort.
Like the base model, the Indian Challenger Dark Horse features a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the company’s Ride Command system, three selectable ride modes, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, and adjustable fairing airflow vents, and a power windshield. It also adds Apple CarPlay to the infotainment system and Indian’s Smart Lean Technology.
For 2022, buyers will also get a complimentary year-long trial of Ride Command+, which includes features like live weather/traffic, intuitive destination search, vehicle health, and vehicle locator.
The 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse starts at $28,999 USD / $35,699 CAD
2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indy Red/Black Metallic Icon – Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Riot Orange Smoke, Storm Blue/Black Metallic
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2501 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|53 in (134.6 cm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
