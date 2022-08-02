2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Gets the Blacked-Out Treatment

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup comprises four Challender models — the standard Challenger, the Challenger Dark Horse, Challenger Limited, and the Challenger Elite. The Challenger Dark Horse shares much of its specifications and hardware with the regular Challenger model. And, as its name suggests, the American manufacturer has equipped it with several blacked-out components to set it apart from its siblings.

At the heart of the Challenger Dark Horse is Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus 108 engine. This 1,770 cc liquid-cooled V-twin can produce 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful engines in the manufacturer’s portfolio. It’s paired with a six-speed transmission with an assist clutch to reduce clutch effort.

Like the base model, the Indian Challenger Dark Horse features a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the company’s Ride Command system, three selectable ride modes, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, and adjustable fairing airflow vents, and a power windshield. It also adds Apple CarPlay to the infotainment system and Indian’s Smart Lean Technology.

For 2022, buyers will also get a complimentary year-long trial of Ride Command+, which includes features like live weather/traffic, intuitive destination search, vehicle health, and vehicle locator.

The 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse starts at $28,999 USD / $35,699 CAD

2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Indy Red/Black Metallic Icon – Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Riot Orange Smoke, Storm Blue/Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our blacked-out PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE Smart Lean Technology , keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.



MEAN STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function. Blacked out finishes and premium paint add to the mean look.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock deliver curve-hugging precise handling.



MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS Go bigger with 6.5-inch speakers that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio while a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise so you never miss a beat.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler Cruisetec tires offer supreme traction.



