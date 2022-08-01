2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto: The Segment’s Yardstick
The new 701 Supermoto from Husqvarna’s 2022 lineup is one of the great novelties in the Supermotard segment. This bike debuted in the firm’s catalog in 2015, a cousin of the KTM 690 SMC R with different decorations and tires. However, today hardly any other naked bike can rival its ergonomics, off-road image, and performance.
The Husqvarna 701 Supermoto equips the latest evolution of the well-known LC4 engine, a liquid-cooled single-cylinder block, the same as the 701 Enduro. Other highlights include the Adler slipper clutch (Magura hydraulic pump), up & down the semi-automatic gearbox, and Keihin electronic injection.
The electronics incorporate the throttle control tube (RbW) dual driving mode (Street and Supermoto), lean-angle sensitive traction control system, cornering sensitive Bosh ABS, LCD instrumentation, and USB power outlet.
Husqvarna mated the lightweight trellis frame with WP APEX suspension, Akront aluminum wheels, Continental ContiAttack SM EVO tires, and Brembo radial front brake caliper.
In terms of the riding feel, quick changes of direction, stability, agility, and powerful braking are attributes you’ll find in this Swedish Supermoto. In addition, the cornering is faster than any naked on the market.
And if you want to enter a flat dirt track, the 701 Supermoto’s suspension travel, wide handlebars, and serrated footpegs will allow you to tackle this scenario with total ease.
The 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto starts at $12,499 USD / $13,799 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,499 USD / $13,799 CAD.
- Key Features:
- 74 hp 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine
- Throttle control tube (RbW) dual driving mode
- WP APEX suspensions
- Cornering sensitive Bosh ABS
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC
- Power: 74 hp (55 kW) at 8,000 rpm
- Torque: 54 lb-ft (73.5 Nm) at 6,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 344 lbs (156 kg)
- Seat Height: 35.8 in. (890 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 690 SMC R
- Yamaha YZF450
- SWM SM500R
2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|105 mm X 80 mm
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|CO2 emissions
|94 g/km
|Displacement
|692.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|4.05 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|147 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|13 l
|ABS
|Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable)
|Front brake disc diameter
|320 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|240 mm
|Front brake
|Brembo four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Frame design
|Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 48
|Ground clearance
|238 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX with Pro-Lever linkage
|Seat height
|890 mm
|Steering head angle
|63.6 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|215 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|240 mm
2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Features
