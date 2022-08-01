2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto: The Segment’s Yardstick

The new 701 Supermoto from Husqvarna’s 2022 lineup is one of the great novelties in the Supermotard segment. This bike debuted in the firm’s catalog in 2015, a cousin of the KTM 690 SMC R with different decorations and tires. However, today hardly any other naked bike can rival its ergonomics, off-road image, and performance.

The Husqvarna 701 Supermoto equips the latest evolution of the well-known LC4 engine, a liquid-cooled single-cylinder block, the same as the 701 Enduro. Other highlights include the Adler slipper clutch (Magura hydraulic pump), up & down the semi-automatic gearbox, and Keihin electronic injection.

The electronics incorporate the throttle control tube (RbW) dual driving mode (Street and Supermoto), lean-angle sensitive traction control system, cornering sensitive Bosh ABS, LCD instrumentation, and USB power outlet.

Husqvarna mated the lightweight trellis frame with WP APEX suspension, Akront aluminum wheels, Continental ContiAttack SM EVO tires, and Brembo radial front brake caliper.

In terms of the riding feel, quick changes of direction, stability, agility, and powerful braking are attributes you’ll find in this Swedish Supermoto. In addition, the cornering is faster than any naked on the market.

And if you want to enter a flat dirt track, the 701 Supermoto’s suspension travel, wide handlebars, and serrated footpegs will allow you to tackle this scenario with total ease.

The 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto starts at $12,499 USD / $13,799 CAD.

Model Overview

Yamaha YZF450

SWM SM500R

2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 105 mm X 80 mm Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated CO 2 emissions 94 g/km Displacement 692.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 4.05 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 147 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 13 l ABS Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable) Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 240 mm Front brake Brembo four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc Chain Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated Front suspension WP APEX 48 Ground clearance 238 mm Rear suspension WP APEX with Pro-Lever linkage Seat height 890 mm Steering head angle 63.6 ° Suspension travel (front) 215 mm Suspension travel (rear) 240 mm

2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Features

Frame The lightweight trellis frame is made of high-grade chromium-molybdenum steel and developed to ensure precise handling and instil complete confidence. Detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider thanks to precisely calculated torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex.



Polyamide rear subframe and tank The self-supporting rear subframe with integrated 3.4 gal (13 liter) fuel tank is perfectly positioned for the best possible weight distribution. Produced in a thermoplastic rotational moulding process, the single-piece construction weighs only 11.4 lbs (5.2 kg) and is made of high-strength polyamide.



WP suspension (front) The WP APEX split fork has 215 mm wheel travel, and features improved damping and an easier setup than traditional forks thanks to the separate damping circuits in the fork legs. The left leg is dedicated to compression damping, while the right fork leg is for rebound damping.



WP suspension (rear) The fully adjustable WP APEX rear shock absorber features rebound damping adjustment as well as a high and low compression damping adjustment. The 240 mm rear wheel travel guarantees perfect control in every condition, be it on tight and twisty mountain roads or in crowded city centers.



Wheels Black anodized Giant tubeless spoked wheels are lightweight and strong. The 17″ wheels are shod with Continental ContiAttack Supermoto 120/70 and 160/60 tires front and rear respectively for extraordinarily light handling and exceptional control at all lean angles.



Ride Modes With a handlebar switch, the power characteristic of the engine can easily be adjusted on the fly through two unique ride modes. Mode 1 offers a sporty throttle response and cornering sensitve traction control, keeping wheel slip and wheelies to a minimum for optimal street riding performance. Mode 2 provides a more aggressive throttle response with reduced traction control, to allow drifts and full control of the slide, aimed at track or unconditional street usage. Optional Supermoto ABS mode is also available. In the Supermoto mode, ABS only functions on the front wheel and the rider then has control to lock up the rear wheel if needed for full Supermoto performance.



Traction control The lean-angle sensitive traction control system monitors rear wheel speed and reacts immediately (within milliseconds) if the rotational speed of the rear wheel is disproportionate to the riding situation. The system works by reducing the engine output with a smooth and barely perceivable intervention at the throttle valve, until the system has reduced slippage to an optimum level for the selected ride mode and current lean angle. For riders looking for the full control of their motorcycle, the traction control can also be switched off.



Brakes Exceptional stopping power with improved brake feel and controllability are available at the rider’s request thanks to the radially mounted 4 piston Brembo caliper and Ø 320 mm floating disc at the front, and the single piston caliper, Ø 240 mm floating disc at the rear. The latest cornering sensitive ABS technology from Bosch guarantees maximum braking confidence.



2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Photos

