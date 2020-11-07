2021 Zero FX: Trail-Shredding EV Power in a Lightweight Package

Out of the five dual-sport motorcycles Zero has in their new 2021 lineup, the 2021 Zero FX can be found at the bottom of the performance and pricing scale, but don’t let that fool you into thinking this machine is a dud; it’s quite literally insane.

The Zero FX is much like it’s street-oriented FXS brother and contains most of the features/specifications but is born from a dirtier pedigree and is your best bet when seeking an extremely lightweight bike for trail-blazing.

When I say lightweight, I really mean it. Although this model comes in 2 separate configurations (the ZF 3.6 kWh model, and the ZF 7.2 kWh model), if you decide on taking the 3.6 kWh battery configuration just know you will be truly riding the lightning with 78 lb-ft of torque being produced by a staggeringly light 247 lb (112kg) bike. For the sake of perspective, a petrol-powered Yamaha MT-09 street bike (crowned the king of torque wheelies) produces 65 lb-ft of torque from a 414.4 lb (188 kg) motorcycle. The torque/weight ratio on the Zero FX is unparalleled and can only be experienced on an EV platform, most notably any of the American-made Zero motorcycles.

Having to switch through gears to find adequate power when out on the trails (and perhaps stuck in the mud) is burdensome, but with a direct drive motor like the Zero FX has, that problem is quickly remedied with unlimited power at any rpm. How? This bike only has one gear. Fast.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Zero FX in one place.

Price: $9295 USD / $12,363 CAD

Standard ABS (Bosch Gen 9 ABS) 85 MPH (137 km/h) top speed Eco / Sport mode (fully customizable using Zero Motorcycles app) Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor 34 mile (55 km) total combined range on the ZF3.6 configuration 69 mile (111 km) total combined range on the ZF7.2 configuration Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty

2021 Zero FX Specifications

From Zero Motorcycles

Engine Peak torque 78 ft-lb (106 Nm) Peak power 27 hp (20 kW) @ 4,300 rpm Top speed (max) 85 mph (137 km/h) Type Z-Force® 75-5 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor Controller High efficiency, 550 amp, 3-phase brushless controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 18T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 41 mm inverted cartridge forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan dual piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Brakes Rear Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion MT 90 A/T 90/90-21 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion MT 90 A/T 120/80-18 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent modula Charger type 650 W, integrated Charge time (standard) 5.1 hours (100% charged) / 4.6 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 56.2 in (1,427 mm) Overall Width Trail 4.1 in (104 mm) Rake 25.4° Seat Height 34.7 in (881 mm) Curb Weight 247 lb (112 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero FX Features

Tuned in to your ride Crossing from smooth asphalt to loose gravel fire roads? All good. Change performance profiles at the press of a button to master any terrain. The Zero FX is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes and performance can be fully customized using the Zero Motorcycles app where you can also see detailed ride stats.



Charge. Simply. Wake up, ready to ride, with a “full tank” every day. No expensive charge station required. A simple 110 V household outlet satisfies all the needs of the Zero FX’s 650-watt onboard charger. Every outlet is now a “fueling” station. Crave faster refills? Pick up an accessory Quick Charger to cut charge times by over 60%.



Your Low Maintenance Ride Built for riding adventures and carefree living. Forget about messy oil changes, dust-clogged filters, fouled spark plugs, time-wasting tune-ups and greasy chain maintenance. The Zero FX’s motor is sealed. It has a single moving part that efficiently relays your throttle hand’s desires to your rear wheel via super-efficient carbon fiber belt-drive system. Ride more, easier. The Zero FX’s advanced battery features life-of-motorcycle cell technology that’s covered by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.



Instant “full tank” There’s no faster way to “charge” than throwing in a fresh battery. The Zero FX’s optional hot-swappable batteries allow you to go from empty to full in seconds. Easily recharge drained modules using off-board charging accessories for a never-ending ride.



Stretch your endurance Cruise through city streets. Or, hit the dirt. Push yourself and ride until your muscles throb or your legs give out. Most Zero FX riders find they’ve hit their endurance limits long before their battery. Continual improvements to the Z-Force® powertrain have imbued the Zero FX with the highest power and energy density battery in the industry. The Zero FX produces an impressive 91 miles of “city” riding on a single charge.



2021 Zero FX Photos

2021 Zero FX Videos

