2021 Zero DSR/BF: The Apex Predator of Electric ADV Motorcycles

The 2021 Zero DSR/BF (Black Forest) is the highest level available from Zero when it comes to dual-sport/ADV style bikes in their 2021 lineup. The bike is tailored to ADV enthusiasts and comes complete with all the accessories and features needed to keep up with its gas-powered ADV rivals.

The DSR/BF takes the standard DSR model and brings a load of new features such as a trio of SW MOTECH Trax Ion Quick mount aluminum carrying cases, adjustable windscreen, and crash bars while sharing most of the other parts found on the base DSR model.

Zero claims that this American-made EV dual-sport bike is “the most capable adventure-ready electric motorcycle on the planet”, and they have every right to claim as such. There aren’t many options when it comes to dual-sport EV bikes, especially those with so many added features right from the get-go.

An $18,995 ADV bike is quite the investment when compared to its petrol-powered competitors, but there are a ton of reasons why you should take advantage of an EV ADV bike today.

If you’re planning on taking this motorcycle through its paces down some trails to clear your head on a relaxing ride through nature, the silence of an EV motor can make the experience much more enjoyable. Not only that, when you find yourself really far out in the boonies you can have the peace-of-mind in knowing that your motorcycle lacks the complex engine components that can fail and leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere without cell reception. Just make sure you have enough juice in the battery.

As with all the other DS variants found in this year’s line up, this motorcycle comes stock with dirt-ready Pirelli MT-60 tires and features the 14.4 kWh battery pack for a comfortable 112 mile (180km) combined range.

The 2021 Zero DSR/BF starts at $18,995 USD / $25,295 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

2021 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition Specifications

From Zero Motorcycles

Engine Peak torque 116 ft-lb (157 Nm) Peak power 70 hp (52 kW) @ 3,500 rpm Top speed (max) 102 mph (163 km/h) Type Z-Force® 75-7R passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent hi-temp magnet, brushless motor Controller High efficiency, 775 amp, 3-phase brushless controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 41 mm inverted cartridge forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan asymmetric dual piston floating caliper, 320 x 5 mm disc Brakes Rear Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli MT-60 100/90-19 Tires Rear Pirelli MT-60 130/80-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Charger type 1.3 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 9.8 hours (100% charged) / 9.3 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 56.2 in (1,427 mm) Overall Width Trail 4.6 in (117 mm) Rake 26.5° Seat Height 33.2 in (843 mm) Curb Weight 489 lb (222 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition Features

Always Dialed Crossing from smooth asphalt to loose gravel fire roads? All good. Change performance profiles at the press of a button to master any terrain. The Zero DS is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes and performance can be fully customized using the Zero Motorcycles app where you can also see detailed ride stats.



Torque Beast The Zero DS delivers silent stump-pulling torque, churning up to an outrageous 116 ft-lb—more than any fuel-burning production literbike. Twist the throttle. With this stealth force hurling you forward, you’ll easily leave gas bikes behind. No shifting, vibration or fumes. The industry leading Z-Force® powertrain effortlessly drives your adventure as your motorcycle seems to silently disappear beneath you.



Charge Up to 6x faster Grab lunch. Have a coffee. Recharge. Live your life while adding up to 94 miles of range for every hour you’re plugged in. The Charge Tank option is compatible with Level 2 charge stations and delivers roughly 6x faster charging than when compared to a standard wall outlet. Depending on the battery, a typical recharge can now take as little as an hour.



Charging. Meet household outlet. No special equipment required: your standard household outlets can be used as fueling stations for a fraction of the cost of gasoline. Plug in at night and start the day with a full tank.



Long Range Battery Tech The Zero DS carries the highest power and energy density battery in the EV industry. With over thirteen years of rigorous off-road experience, the Z-Force® battery confidently delivers you to your destination.



Pull the plug on maintenance Blast down a fire road. Get dirty. Live in the moment. At the end of your adventure the Zero DS only asks that you plug in. No need to replace clogged filters or dirty oil. The Z-Force® powertrain eliminates the fossil burner mess, trading oil, spark plugs, clutches and filters for a motor with a single moving part. The Zero DS’s ripping acceleration is delivered through a carbon fiber belt that directly connects the motor to the rear wheel. Chain maintenance is a thing of the past.



2021 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition Photos

2021 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition Videos

