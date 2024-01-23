2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 After Nearly 200,000 Miles!

In the world of motorcycle enthusiasts, there are riders who cover vast distances, and then there’s Long Haul Paul. His 2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 has become a testament to endurance, covering almost 200,000 miles —a feat that surpasses the lifetime mileage of many seasoned riders.

One of the key factors contributing to the success of Long Haul Paul’s journey is the remarkable reliability of the Yamaha Tenere 700. With minimal maintenance requirements, including regular oil changes, spark plug replacements, and air filter checks, the bike has proven to be a stalwart companion. Astonishingly, the fork oil remained unchanged until the 100,000-mile mark, with only one side showing signs of wear – a testament to the robust design of the motorcycle.

Beyond the impressive mileage, Long Haul Paul rides for a cause—raising close to $400,000 and demonstrating the power of his journey to make a positive impact ass he stated in the video uploaded on the TFLbike YouTube channel.