2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS: The Pinnacle Of Mid-Displacement Touring
Contents
If you’re looking to get onto a mid-displacement MV Agusta motorcycle but the Dragster and Brutale model lineups don’t provide enough comfort for long distance riding, the Turismo Veloce should be right up your alley. It is a touring-oriented motorcycle built off of MV Agusta’s 800 platform.
The 2021 Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS is the highest trim level found in the Turismo Veloce lineup. This Italian-made touring motorcycle has every feature that MV Agusta has to offer when it comes to extras and electronics.
For starters, the SCS denotes the inclusion of MV Agusta’s “Smart Clutch 2.0” system. This is a highly developed quick shifting system that MV Agusta has created to support the highest trim levels across all models. The inclusion of the Smart Clutch system allows for instant shifting without the use of the clutch lever to blow through gears without missing a beat.
The “RC” denotes that this trim package comes with all of MV Agusta’s parts designed for racing. This brings the model an updated chassis, forged aluminum wheels, and extra electronics to help you ride to the limits.
The engine is the same 798cc inline-three that you can find across all of MV Agusta’s mid-displacement bikes in their 2021 lineup.
The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS starts at $22,990 EUR / $27,675 USD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $22,990 EUR / $27,675 USD
- Key Features:
-
- Bosch ABS
- MV Agusta’s 789cc inline-three engine
- Semi-active suspension
- Cruise control
- Updated electronics
- 8-level traction control
Main Specs
- Engine: 798cc inline-three
- Power: 110 BHP
- Torque: 59 lbs-ft at the crank
- Dry Weight: 438.72 lbs (199 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.46 inches (850 mm) at lowest point
Competitors
- Yamaha Tracer 900 GT
- Ducati Multistrada 950
- BMW F900 XR
2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc inline-three, Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|110 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Metallic Avio Grey, Ago Red
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|850 mm (33.46 in.)
|Dry Weight
|199 kg (438.72 lbs)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
No Comment