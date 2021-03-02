2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS: The Pinnacle Of Mid-Displacement Touring

If you’re looking to get onto a mid-displacement MV Agusta motorcycle but the Dragster and Brutale model lineups don’t provide enough comfort for long distance riding, the Turismo Veloce should be right up your alley. It is a touring-oriented motorcycle built off of MV Agusta’s 800 platform.

The 2021 Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS is the highest trim level found in the Turismo Veloce lineup. This Italian-made touring motorcycle has every feature that MV Agusta has to offer when it comes to extras and electronics.

For starters, the SCS denotes the inclusion of MV Agusta’s “Smart Clutch 2.0” system. This is a highly developed quick shifting system that MV Agusta has created to support the highest trim levels across all models. The inclusion of the Smart Clutch system allows for instant shifting without the use of the clutch lever to blow through gears without missing a beat.

The “RC” denotes that this trim package comes with all of MV Agusta’s parts designed for racing. This brings the model an updated chassis, forged aluminum wheels, and extra electronics to help you ride to the limits.

The engine is the same 798cc inline-three that you can find across all of MV Agusta’s mid-displacement bikes in their 2021 lineup.

The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS starts at $22,990 EUR / $27,675 USD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $22,990 EUR / $27,675 USD

$22,990 EUR / $27,675 USD Key Features:

Bosch ABS MV Agusta’s 789cc inline-three engine Semi-active suspension Cruise control Updated electronics 8-level traction control

Main Specs Engine: 798cc inline-three

798cc inline-three Power: 110 BHP

110 BHP Torque: 59 lbs-ft at the crank

59 lbs-ft at the crank Dry Weight: 438.72 lbs (199 kg)

438.72 lbs (199 kg) Seat Height: 33.46 inches (850 mm) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha Tracer 900 GT

Ducati Multistrada 950

BMW F900 XR

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798cc inline-three, Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 110 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Starter Electric Color Metallic Avio Grey, Ago Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 850 mm (33.46 in.) Dry Weight 199 kg (438.72 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 RC SCS Features

PROGRESSIVE ELECTRONICS We did not settle for just the integrated MVICS electronics with full multi-map Ride by Wire, 8-level traction control and Up & Down EAS 2.0 electronic gearbox and inertial platform: the Lusso version also features our Skyhook algorithm that supplies all the key parameters for the semi-active suspension adjustments.



COUNTER-ROTATING CRANKSHAFT The heart of the Turismo Veloce is the pulsing 800 cc three-cylinder engine derived from the F3. It has a counter-rotating crankshaft, a unique feature in a touring bike that ensures unparalleled riding pleasure. We could not resist including a slipper clutch, worthy of a true racing thoroughbred.



THE PLEASURE OF RIDING When all you have to think about is riding, fun and pleasure are at their top, especially since safety is ensured by the two-channel Bosch 9 PLUS ABS system. With Rear Wheel Lift-ip Mitigation, the system controls the pressure applied on the front brake to avoid involuntary rear wheel lift-up.



