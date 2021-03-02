The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine: The Latest Special Edition

The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine is an extremely limited edition motorcycle that celebrates the return of a classic French racing company to the modern roadway. Much like how much of the Italian manufacturer’s history has been defined by racing, Alpine was once the darling of the rallying world, with its rear engine, rear wheel drive layout giving it excellent grip coming through corners and hairpins on the twisting World Rally Championship stages.

After the Alpine name went silent in the mid-1990’s, it was assumed that the company had simply closed up shop. The truth is that it was quietly bought up by Renault, and through years of development, a new car, the Alpine A110 has been released for 2021. This rebirth of the iconic name has also seen the birth of a new race car, the Alpine A470 LMP2 car, and the renaming of the Renault Formula 1 Team to Alpine F1.

MV Agusta could not stand by while this amazing return to production from a name almost as old as theirs happened, and partnered with Alpine to produce 110 Superveloce 800’s with the best of the best materials and parts used. The 798cc inline-three from the Serie Oro is carried over, with its modified, super lightweight titanium valves intact, producing 148 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque.

The frame uses the same steel alloy that is used in the F3 800 RC supersport bike, while carbon fiber is used for the chain cover, air ducting, mudguards, and lower fairings. The swingarm is cast aluminum alloy. The Marzocchi front suspension and Sachs rear suspension from the F3 800 RC also make it over to this special edition.

Brembo brakes front and rear are controlled by a special control unit sourced in cooperation from Alpine’s racing partners and is a Continental MK100 RLM (Rear wheel Lift Mitigation) unit with special, MV Agusta only control parameters. This unit also controls mid-corner braking to prevent high-sides.

Pirelli, as the official tire supplier for both Formula 1 and MotoGP, puts Diablo Rosso Corsa II super-sticky rubber on both aluminum alloy wheels. As well, MV Agusta, with cooperation from Alpine, has upgraded their MV EAS (Electronically Assisted Shifting) quickshifter to version 3.0, and the Superveloce 800 Alpine will be the first bike in MV Agusta’s lineup to carry it.

To top it off, the Superveloce 800 Alpine is painted in Alpine’s exclusive Alpine Blue and Racing Silver color combination, with the paint delivered straight from Alpine themselves. The finishing touch is a carved aluminum Alpine A logo on each side.

The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine is no longer available, with all build slots sold. If it was still available, it would have started at approximately $43,730 USD / $55,519 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€36,300).

Model Overview

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple Power 148 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.015 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 760 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363.76 lbs)** WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine Features

Control is in your hands Four dedicated engine maps, one of which fully customisable, to adapt to all riding situations; Launch control; Cruise control; 5” TFT dashboard colour display; MVRide App for navigation mirroring, engine-control and rider aids setup; Bluetooth; GPS; Mobisat tracker



Into the future The racing legacy of MV Agusta and Alpine permeates every single detail of the Superveloce Alpine. But beyond its design inspired by one of the most iconic rally cars in the history of motorsport, it reveals the most modern technology and leading-edge electronics, and a host of high-end details and exclusive finishings.



Safety The brake system features radial four-piston calipers and large-diameter discs. The aim is to offer state-of-the-art brake power and, most of all, confidence-inspiring control, which is fundamental in all circumstances.



