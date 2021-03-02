The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine: The Latest Special Edition
The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine is an extremely limited edition motorcycle that celebrates the return of a classic French racing company to the modern roadway. Much like how much of the Italian manufacturer’s history has been defined by racing, Alpine was once the darling of the rallying world, with its rear engine, rear wheel drive layout giving it excellent grip coming through corners and hairpins on the twisting World Rally Championship stages.
After the Alpine name went silent in the mid-1990’s, it was assumed that the company had simply closed up shop. The truth is that it was quietly bought up by Renault, and through years of development, a new car, the Alpine A110 has been released for 2021. This rebirth of the iconic name has also seen the birth of a new race car, the Alpine A470 LMP2 car, and the renaming of the Renault Formula 1 Team to Alpine F1.
MV Agusta could not stand by while this amazing return to production from a name almost as old as theirs happened, and partnered with Alpine to produce 110 Superveloce 800’s with the best of the best materials and parts used. The 798cc inline-three from the Serie Oro is carried over, with its modified, super lightweight titanium valves intact, producing 148 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque.
The frame uses the same steel alloy that is used in the F3 800 RC supersport bike, while carbon fiber is used for the chain cover, air ducting, mudguards, and lower fairings. The swingarm is cast aluminum alloy. The Marzocchi front suspension and Sachs rear suspension from the F3 800 RC also make it over to this special edition.
Brembo brakes front and rear are controlled by a special control unit sourced in cooperation from Alpine’s racing partners and is a Continental MK100 RLM (Rear wheel Lift Mitigation) unit with special, MV Agusta only control parameters. This unit also controls mid-corner braking to prevent high-sides.
Pirelli, as the official tire supplier for both Formula 1 and MotoGP, puts Diablo Rosso Corsa II super-sticky rubber on both aluminum alloy wheels. As well, MV Agusta, with cooperation from Alpine, has upgraded their MV EAS (Electronically Assisted Shifting) quickshifter to version 3.0, and the Superveloce 800 Alpine will be the first bike in MV Agusta’s lineup to carry it.
To top it off, the Superveloce 800 Alpine is painted in Alpine’s exclusive Alpine Blue and Racing Silver color combination, with the paint delivered straight from Alpine themselves. The finishing touch is a carved aluminum Alpine A logo on each side.
The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine is no longer available, with all build slots sold. If it was still available, it would have started at approximately $43,730 USD / $55,519 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€36,300).
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $43,730 USD / $55,519 CAD (no longer available)
- Key Features:
-
- Exclusive Alpine Blue and Racing Silver paint scheme
- Lightweight titanium valves inside the engine
- Newest version of quickshifter equipped, developed with help from Alpine racing
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple
- Horsepower: 148 HP
- Torque: 65 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 385 lbs (Approx 175 kg) (dry weight of 364 lbs (165 kg))
- Seat Height: 32.62 inches (830 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki W800 Cafe
- Triumph Thruxton RS
- BMW R NineT Cafe
2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Alpine Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple
|Power
|148 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.015 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|760 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363.76 lbs)**
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
