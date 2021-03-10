The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure: The Heart Of KTM’s Adventure Lineup
The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure is the cornerstone, the pillar, upon which the entire current 2021 Adventure model lineup is built upon. The smaller 390 Adventure and the larger 1290 Adventure models would not exist if the original 790 Adventure had not renewed the brand’s dedication to off-road capable street bikes after many years of producing mostly off-road and dual-sport motorcycles.
KTM Motorcycle’s 890 Adventure is powered by an 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin engine boasting 105 HP and 73 lb-ft of torque. This is a completely different engine than what was in last year’s 790 Adventure, with new piston heads, balancers, springs, valves, intakes… the works. It is cradled in, and attached to as a stressed member, a lightweight but extremely strong chromoly steel frame. This allows the power delivery to be responsive and immediate, while allowing the torque to be linear-but-urgent, which can be needed in certain off-road situations.
The Austrian company has also made two sub-models of the 890 Adventure, namely the more off-road focused 890 Adventure R, and the limited edition version of the R, the 890 Adventure R Rally.
The 890 Adventure R has all the same electronics, TFT display, LED lighting, and engine of the 890 Adventure, but replaces the stock suspension with off-road, fully adjustable WP shocks. It also replaces the comfortable, wide seat of the base model with a long enduro-style stepped seat so that the rider can move forwards or backwards freely, to adjust the center of balance of the bike as needed.
Finally, the engine and traction control systems can be upgraded (as a paid option) to include a Rally Mode switch, which will allow up to 9 levels of rear wheel slip, disable rear ABS automatically when set to this mode, and set the bike’s engine response to its most aggressive off-road setting.
The 890 Adventure R Rally is 98% the same as the 890 Adventure R, with some key differences. The R Rally is a limited edition model, with only 700 units to be made, and includes the Rally Mode engine and traction control option as standard. Working with their racing partners, KTM has also outfitted the bike with a super-lightweight Akrapovič exhaust, WP XPLOR PRO competition shocks, and an uprated Bosch 9.1 MP ABS system.
Other limited edition parts include carbon fiber tank protectors and rally footrests, KTM’s Quickshifter+ system as standard, a full enduro racing style seat, and lower front fork suspension guards.
The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure starts at $13,099 USD / $14,099 CAD. The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R starts at $14,199 USD / $15,199 CAD, while the limited edition 890 Adventure R Rally is available at $19,999 USD / $20,499 CAD.
On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 890 Adventure in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,099 USD / $14,099 CAD
- Key Features:
- Switchable on-and-off-road ABS (dual-zone regularly, front-wheel-only in off-road mode)
- Multi-mode traction control
- Full LED all-around lights
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 899cc 4-valve parallel twin
- Horsepower: 105 HP
- Torque: 73 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Base: 464 lbs (210 kg). R: 435 lbs (197 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki Versys 1000
- BMW F850 GS
- Yamaha Super Tenere ES
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|899cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin
|Power
|105 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|90.7 mm x 68.8 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Power in KW
|77 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|260 mm
|ABS
|Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode, disengageable)
|Suspension travel (rear)
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|2.3 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|464 lbs (210 kg). R: 435 lbs (197 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
