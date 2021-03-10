The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure: The Heart Of KTM’s Adventure Lineup

The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure is the cornerstone, the pillar, upon which the entire current 2021 Adventure model lineup is built upon. The smaller 390 Adventure and the larger 1290 Adventure models would not exist if the original 790 Adventure had not renewed the brand’s dedication to off-road capable street bikes after many years of producing mostly off-road and dual-sport motorcycles.

KTM Motorcycle’s 890 Adventure is powered by an 889cc liquid cooled, 8 valve parallel twin engine boasting 105 HP and 73 lb-ft of torque. This is a completely different engine than what was in last year’s 790 Adventure, with new piston heads, balancers, springs, valves, intakes… the works. It is cradled in, and attached to as a stressed member, a lightweight but extremely strong chromoly steel frame. This allows the power delivery to be responsive and immediate, while allowing the torque to be linear-but-urgent, which can be needed in certain off-road situations.

The Austrian company has also made two sub-models of the 890 Adventure, namely the more off-road focused 890 Adventure R, and the limited edition version of the R, the 890 Adventure R Rally.

The 890 Adventure R has all the same electronics, TFT display, LED lighting, and engine of the 890 Adventure, but replaces the stock suspension with off-road, fully adjustable WP shocks. It also replaces the comfortable, wide seat of the base model with a long enduro-style stepped seat so that the rider can move forwards or backwards freely, to adjust the center of balance of the bike as needed.

Finally, the engine and traction control systems can be upgraded (as a paid option) to include a Rally Mode switch, which will allow up to 9 levels of rear wheel slip, disable rear ABS automatically when set to this mode, and set the bike’s engine response to its most aggressive off-road setting.

The 890 Adventure R Rally is 98% the same as the 890 Adventure R, with some key differences. The R Rally is a limited edition model, with only 700 units to be made, and includes the Rally Mode engine and traction control option as standard. Working with their racing partners, KTM has also outfitted the bike with a super-lightweight Akrapovič exhaust, WP XPLOR PRO competition shocks, and an uprated Bosch 9.1 MP ABS system.

Other limited edition parts include carbon fiber tank protectors and rally footrests, KTM’s Quickshifter+ system as standard, a full enduro racing style seat, and lower front fork suspension guards.

The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure starts at $13,099 USD / $14,099 CAD. The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R starts at $14,199 USD / $15,199 CAD, while the limited edition 890 Adventure R Rally is available at $19,999 USD / $20,499 CAD.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 899cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin

Power 105 HP Bore x Stroke 90.7 mm x 68.8 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Power in KW 77 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front 320 mm

Brakes Rear 260 mm

ABS Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode, disengageable) Suspension travel (rear) Tank capacity (approx.) 2.3 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight 464 lbs (210 kg). R: 435 lbs (197 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 890 Adventure Features

Engine The most notable upgrade over its predecessor is the engine. Pumping out an impressive power, the engine in the KTM 890 ADVENTURE range boasts a spate of upgrades – most notably, a significant jump in power and torque. Improvements to electronics and pre-muffler also ensure it meets the strictest emissions regulations. This, paired with a 15,000 km service interval and low fuel consumption, makes it ready to hit the long road.



Cylinder Head The DOHC cylinder head contains twin chain-driven camshafts and two spark plugs (one per cylinder). The camshafts are assembled, making them lighter than forged camshafts, while the cam profile has been developed to create an especially torquey engine. 1 mm larger intake and exhaust valves as well as reworked ports which have been flow optimized to maximize airflow also aid in delivering peak performance. A new balancer shaft in the cylinder head located between the camshafts matches the increased RPM and increased rotating mass, while a knock sensor has also been fitted to detect knocking combustions and allow for lower octane fuels – perfect for round the world travel.



Pistons Lighter, forged box pistons with three piston rings connected by a plain conrod bearing, combine with a DLC coated piston pin for reduced piston weight and less reciprocating mass. Piston cooling is also taken care of by two jets per piston, instead of the previous one per piston. The rotating mass of the crankshaft has been increased by 20% for improved engine behavior at constant speed. In addition, it is beneficial for cornering stability without losing the agile riding feeling.



Ride-by-wire KTM’s ride-by-wire system electronically translates the throttle commands of the rider into optimum throttle valve positions for the specific riding situation.



Balancer shaft When punching out those long days in the saddle, linking up tough offroad stages with sections of tarmac, uncomfortable engine vibrations are kept to a minimum thanks to two new balancer shafts, one in front of the crankshaft and the other in the cylinder head between the two camshafts.



Subframe The overall geometry of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE was developed for light handling, and comfort on long distance exploration missions – with unchallenged offroad capability. Strength was a big consideration in the design, so a tubular Chromoly steel frame is used with the engine acting as a stressed member to reduce weight and overall size. All design and engineering innovations are focused on being compact and light.



Swingarm The signature die-cast, open-lattice swingarm is precisely manufactured and has been optimized for stiffness and stability while still offering excellent flex characteristics. By using a direct link for the rear shock, complexity and parts are reduced. The relatively long swingarm aids in traction, stability and suspension setup.



Wheels & tires Carve up the streets on your way to your next epic adventure. The spoked 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels are specifically developed for KTM ADVENTURE riding and feature new anodized hubs (instead of powder-coated). The heavy-duty and lightweight wheels are tubeless and have the option of TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System). The specially selected Avon Trailrider tires deliver confidence-inspiring long-distance street handling and comfort, yet are still more than capable of exploring trails off the beaten track.



Handlebar An aluminum, tapered handlebar allows maximum control while affording riders a comfortable riding position. The handlebar can be mounted in six different positions, which results in 30 mm of adjustment range for the perfect reach.



