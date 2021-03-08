Class-leading Enduro Performance: KTM’s 500 XCF-W
The KTM 500 XCF-W is one of the most formidable off-road motorcycles in the 2021 KTM line-up. It’s a high-performance enduro machine that shares a lot of DNA with the much-lauded 500 EXC-F, though it’s an entirely different beast. This European-made motorcycle features plenty of new upgrades for 2021, making it one of the most advanced dirt bikes on the market.
The XCF-W is built around a compact buy powerful 510cc SOHC single-cylinder engine, which delivers an approximate 40 horsepower and plenty of torque. The engine is cradled by a lightweight chromoly steel frame, with other lightweight parts and accessories thrown into the mix. The result is an agile and nimble motorcycle that handles exceptionally well, even despite its large displacement.
Like all KTM motorcycles, the 500 XCF-W uses WP Suspension forks and shocks. The 500 XCF-W features WP XPLOR USD forks at the front, with an XPLOR rear shock. Other neat additions to the XCF-W include GIANT rims, Brembo brakes, KTM’s traction control, and easy-switch engine mappings.
For 2021, the 500 XCF-W is available exclusively in KTM Orange.
The 2021 KTM 500 XCF-W starts from $11,199 USD / $12,499 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 500 XCF-W in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,199 USD / $12,499 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- High-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar
- Advanced KTM traction control
- WP EXPLOR front and rear suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 510cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
- Power: 40.3 HP
- Dry Weight: 234.8 lbs (106.5 kg)
- Seat Height: 37.4 in (950 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 500 EXC-F
- Husqvarna FE 501
- Yamaha WR450F
2021 KTM 500 XCF-W Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|510cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
|Power
|40.3 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|95 mm x 72 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|106.5 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
