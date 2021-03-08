Class-leading Enduro Performance: KTM’s 500 XCF-W

The KTM 500 XCF-W is one of the most formidable off-road motorcycles in the 2021 KTM line-up. It’s a high-performance enduro machine that shares a lot of DNA with the much-lauded 500 EXC-F, though it’s an entirely different beast. This European-made motorcycle features plenty of new upgrades for 2021, making it one of the most advanced dirt bikes on the market.

The XCF-W is built around a compact buy powerful 510cc SOHC single-cylinder engine, which delivers an approximate 40 horsepower and plenty of torque. The engine is cradled by a lightweight chromoly steel frame, with other lightweight parts and accessories thrown into the mix. The result is an agile and nimble motorcycle that handles exceptionally well, even despite its large displacement.

Like all KTM motorcycles, the 500 XCF-W uses WP Suspension forks and shocks. The 500 XCF-W features WP XPLOR USD forks at the front, with an XPLOR rear shock. Other neat additions to the XCF-W include GIANT rims, Brembo brakes, KTM’s traction control, and easy-switch engine mappings.

For 2021, the 500 XCF-W is available exclusively in KTM Orange.

The 2021 KTM 500 XCF-W starts from $11,199 USD / $12,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 500 XCF-W in one place.

Model Overview

High-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar Advanced KTM traction control WP EXPLOR front and rear suspension

Main Specs Engine: 510cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine

510cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine Power: 40.3 HP

40.3 HP Dry Weight: 234.8 lbs (106.5 kg)

234.8 lbs (106.5 kg) Seat Height: 37.4 in (950 mm) Competitors KTM 500 EXC-F

Husqvarna FE 501

Yamaha WR450F

2021 KTM 500 XCF-W Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 510cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine Power 40.3 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 95 mm x 72 mm EMS Keihin EMS Power in KW Starter Electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-Speed Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear WP Xplor PDS shock absorber

Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm Tires Front Tires Rear Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 370 mm Seat Height 950 mm Wet Weight 106.5 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 500 XCF-W Features

Accordion Title Combining compact dimension with an immense power output, the KTM 500 XCF-W’s fuel-injected SOHC engine is the most powerful and refined 500 cc on the market. Its class-leading power delivery is available throughout the entire rev range and with its low weight of only 29.2 kg, this engine is the most compact, lightest and most competitive powerplant out there.



Cylinder Head The KTM 500 XCF-W engine is fitted with a compact SOHC cylinder head for optimal mass centralization while contributing to even better handling. The head configuration promises efficient power delivery and unrivalled performance as the gas flow through the ports is controlled by a single overhead camshaft. It features a durable axial fixation of the de-compressor shaft and an efficient, integrated engine breather system. The rocker arms and low-friction timing chain guides guarantee a consistent performance throughout the rpm range.



Crankshaft The KTM 500 XCF-W’s crankshaft is located in an ideal position close to the center of gravity, contributing to easier handling. It utilizes a short connecting rod, which makes for an overall compact and lightweight engine with a snappy power delivery. A plain big (bottom) end bearing with two force-fitted bearing shells runs directly on the crank pin. The engine’s pressurized lubrication system provides the necessary oil feed for this bearing. This design has a direct benefit for the crankshaft with extended service intervals, which are lengthened due to the plain bearing. So just pin it, all day long.



Engine cases and covers The compact engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process which helps with weight reduction, while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for a very centralized shaft configuration, making the engine very short and compact, while contributing to an efficient centralization of mass. Additionally, the engine covers feature a smart surface structure which reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought it.



Transmission The KTM 500 XCF-W features a robust 6-speed transmission made by PANKL Racing Systems. The gears are made of a strong, forged raw material, ensuring the highest durability and reliability level. There was no need to change the gear ratios that are perfectly matched to the power characteristics of the engine. All four-stroke engines are fitted with a gear sensor, giving the option of different engine characteristics for each gear.



Frame All XCF-W models feature new high-tech, lightweight chromoly steel frames. This includes hydro-formed elements produced by state-of-the-art robot welding. They retain their race-proven geometries, but by redesigning certain areas they now have a higher lateral, longitudinal and torsional stiffness, resulting in better feedback for the rider, playful handling and improved stability. The laterally attached engine head stays (the connection between cylinder, head and frame) are now made of aluminum, reducing vibration and further contributing to precise cornering. The bikes also feature newly designed lateral frame guards with a structured surface, improving grip, while also serving as a heat protector against the muffler on the right side. The subframe is made of extra-light and stable aluminum profiles, weighing less than 2 lbs (900 gr) and is 40 mm longer than before, providing better rear fender stability.



Handlebar All KTM XCF-W models are equipped with the same high-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar. The handlebar allows for four different positions. The handlebars come standard with an ODI vulcanized grip on the right side and a comfortable ODI lock-on grip, which does not require any wire or glue, on the left. All models can be fitted with an optional ignition curve selector switch on the handlebar for selecting alternative maps. The rider also has the option to activate TRACTION CONTROL from this optional switch; a unique feature which guarantees more efficient traction, especially in slippery conditions, and can be activated with the push of a button during riding.



Footpegs Sophisticated ´No-Dirt´ footpegs prevent clogging up the pegs, even when digging in deep ruts. The pegs on the Enduro models are 6 mm higher than the ones used on SX models, which benefits ground clearance. But you can swap them at will.



Battery & wiring harness All engines are fitted with the proven electric starter, which is a major benefit for any offroad activity. It is powered by a super lightweight 2 Ah lithium-ion starter battery, which provides safe, reliable starting. The wiring harness has most of the electrical components carefully positioned into a common area below the seat, making them easily accessible and reliable.



