The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE: Supercharged Hypernaked With Extra Sauce

Boy, what a predicament the engineers found themselves in when looking at the 2021 Kawasaki lineup, they just had to add a little extra sauce somewhere. That “somewhere” was the all-new for 2021 Z H2 SE. Wait a minute, wasn’t the Z H2 already amazing enough? Of course it was, that’s why it needed just a bit extra.

How do you add any extra to the Japanese-made Hypernaked, you ask? Simple, you upgrade the braking system to the Brembo Stylema system, then include the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook technology. That’s on top of the already incredible standard equipment found on the Z H2.

No changes were made to the 998cc, liquid-cooled, supercharged, 4-stroke DOHC 16-valve in-line four engine from the Kawasaki Z H2, it churns out 200 hp at 10,500 rpm and 101 lb.-ft. of torque at 8,500 rpm.

There is definite legitimacy to Kawasaki’s claim that the Z H2 SE is the King of the Hypernakeds.

Colors for 2021 — Metallic Diablo Black / Golden Blazed Green

The 2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE starts at $19,700 USD / $23,099 CAD.

Model Overview

NEW Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspensions (KECS) with Showa Skyhook EERA Technology NEW Brembo® Stylema Front Calipers Stainless Steel Braided Brake Lines Integrated Riding Modes Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP

Ducati Streetfighter V4S

BMW S 1000 R – M Package

2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Specifications

ENGINE Engine 998cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, supercharged Power 200 hp Bore x Stroke 76.0 x 55.0mm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Fuel System DFI, 40mm Throttle Bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed dog-ring, return shift Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa SFF-BP Fork with Adjustable Compression and Rebound Damping, Spring Preload Adjustability Suspension Rear Uni-Trak®, Showa Gas-Charged Shock with Adjustable Compression and Rebound Damping, Preload Adjustability Brakes Front Dual 320mm Disc w/Radial-mount Brembo M4.32 Calipers, KIBS Brakes Rear Single 260mm disc with single-piston caliper, KIBS Tires Front 120/70-17 Tires Rear 190/55-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.0 gal Color Golden Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI w/ Digital Advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.1 in Overall Width 31.9 in Overall Height 44.5 in Wheelbase 57.3 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 32.7 in Curb Weight 531.4 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Month Limited Warranty Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Features

Assist & Slipper Clutch Based on feedback from racing activities, the Assist & Slipper Clutch uses two types of cams (an assist cam and a slipper cam) to either drive the clutch hub and operating plate together or apart. Under normal operation, the assist cam functions as a self-servo mechanism, pulling the clutch hub and operating plate together to compress the clutch plates. This allows the total clutch spring load to be reduced, resulting in a lighter clutch lever feel when operating the clutch. When excessive engine braking occurs – as a result of quick downshifts (or an accidental downshift) – the slipper cam comes into play, forcing the clutch hub and operating plate apart. This relieves pressure on the clutch plates to reduce back-torque and helps prevent the rear tire from hopping and skidding. This race-style function is particularly useful when sport or track riding.



Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



Electronic Cruise Control Electronic Cruise Control allows a desired speed (engine rpm) to be maintained with the simple press of a button. Once activated, the rider does not have to constantly apply the throttle. This reduces stress on the right hand when traveling long distances, enabling relaxed cruising and contributing to a high level of riding comfort.



Electronic Throttle Valves Kawasaki’s fully electronic throttle actuation system enables the ECU to control the volume of both the fuel (via fuel injectors) and the air (via throttle valves) delivered to the engine. Ideal fuel injection and throttle valve position results in smooth, natural engine response and the ideal engine output. The system also makes a significant contribution to reduced emissions. Electronic throttle valves also enable more precise control of electronic engine management systems like S-KTRC and KTRC, and allow the implementation of electronic systems like KLCM, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and Electronic Cruise Control.



KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode) Designed to assist riders by optimizing acceleration from a stop, KLCM electronically manages engine output to minimize wheel spin when moving off. With the clutch lever pulled in and the system activated, engine speed is limited to a determined speed while the rider holds the throttle open. Once the rider releases the clutch lever to engage the clutch, engine speed is allowed to increase, but power is regulated to minimize wheel spin and help keep the front wheel on the ground. The system disengages automatically once a predetermined speed has been reached, or when the rider shifts into third gear. Depending on the model, riders can choose from multiple modes, each offering a progressively greater level of intrusion.



KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) Using the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software and feedback from a compact IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) that gives an even clearer real-time picture of chassis orientation, KCMF monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout the corner – from entry, through the apex, to corner exit – modulating brake force and engine power to facilitate smooth transition from acceleration to braking and back again, and to assist riders in tracing their intended line through the corner. The systems that KCMF oversees vary by model, but may include:

• S-KTRC/KTRC (including traction management and wheel lift management)

• KLCM (including traction management and wheel lift management)

– Designed to optimize acceleration from a stop

• KIBS (including pitching management and corner braking management)

• Kawasaki Engine Brake Control



KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) KTRC, Kawasaki’s advanced traction control system provides both enhanced sport riding performance and the peace of mind to negotiate slippery surfaces with confidence. Multiple rider-selectable modes (the number of modes varies by model) offer progressively greater levels of intrusion to suit the riding situation and rider preference. Less intrusive modes maintain optimum traction during cornering. Designed with sport riding in mind, they facilitate acceleration out of corners by maximizing forward drive from the rear wheel. And because Kawasaki’s sophisticated software bases its dynamic analysis on the chassis’ orientation relative to the track surface (rather than relative to a horizontal plane), it is able to take into account corner camber, gradient, etc., and adapt accordingly. In the more intrusive modes (and for some models, in any mode), when excessive wheel spin is detected, engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained, effectively enabling riders to negotiate both short, slippery patches (train tracks or manhole covers) and extended stretches of bad roads (wet pavement, cobblestone, gravel) with confidence. Models equipped with IMU incorporate chassis-orientation feedback to offer even more precise management.



POWER MODES Models equipped with multiple Power Modes offer riders an easily selectable choice of engine power delivery to suit riding conditions or preference. In addition to Full Power mode, one (Low) or two (Middle, Low) alternate mode(s) in which maximum power is limited and throttle response is milder are provided.



Smartphone Connectivity Clever technology enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. Vehicle information (such as the odometer, fuel gauge, maintenance schedule, etc) can be viewed on the smartphone. Riding logs (varies by model, but may include GPS route, gear position, rpm, and other information) can be viewed on the smartphone. When connected, telephone (call, mail) notices are displayed on the instrument panel. Riders can also make changes to their motorcycle’s instrument display settings (preferred units, clock and date setting, etc) via the smartphone. And on certain models, it is even possible to check and adjust vehicle settings (such as Rider Mode, electronic rider support features, and payload settings) using the smartphone.



ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki developed KIBS to take into account the particular handling characteristics of supersport motorcycles, ensuring highly efficient braking with minimal intrusion during sport riding. It is the first mass-production brake system to link the ABS ECU (Electronic Control Unit) and engine ECU. In addition to front and rear wheel speed, KIBS monitors front brake caliper hydraulic pressure, throttle position, engine speed, clutch actuation and gear position. This diverse information is analyzed to determine the ideal front brake hydraulic pressure. Through precise control, hydraulic pressure is modulated in much smaller increments than with standard ABS systems. The system limits rear wheel lift under heavy braking and takes downshifting into account while braking, allowing the rider to manage the rear brake. And because of the finer control, kickback to the brake lever is minimal, resulting in a very natural feeling.



KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) KECS adapts to road and riding conditions in real time, providing the ideal amount of damping called for by electronically adjusting damping to suit vehicle speed and suspension stroke speed. Deceleration is also taken into account, which allows the system to help manage pitching that may occur during braking. Control via solenoid valve with direct actuation enables an extremely quick reaction time, making KECS ideal for sport riding applications, where natural feeling is crucial to feeling at one with the bike. Built-in stroke sensors on both the fork and rear shock provide real-time stroke speed and compression information. Input from the sensor coils to the KECS ECU is complemented by information provided by the IMU (acceleration/deceleration) and the FI ECU (vehicle speed). The KECS ECU then directs current to the solenoids to adjust damping as required by the situation. Selectable modes allow riders to choose softer or firmer base settings.



IMU-Enhanced Chassis Orientation Awareness The strength of Kawasaki’s cutting-edge electronics has always been the highly sophisticated programming that, using minimal hardware, gives the ECU an accurate real-time picture of what the chassis is doing. Kawasaki’s proprietary dynamic modeling program makes skillful use of the magic formula tire model as it examines changes in multiple parameters, enabling it to take into account changing road and tire conditions. The addition of an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) enables inertia along 6 DOF (degrees of freedom) to be monitored. Acceleration along longitudinal, transverse and vertical axes, plus roll rate and pitch rate are measured. The yaw rate is calculated by the ECU using Kawasaki original software. This additional feedback contributes to an even clearer real-time picture of chassis orientation, enabling even more precise management for control at the limit. With the addition of the IMU and the latest evolution of Kawasaki’s advanced modeling software, Kawasaki’s electronic engine and chassis management technology takes the step to the next level – changing from setting-type and reaction-type systems to feedback-type systems – to deliver even greater levels of riding excitement.



2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Photos

2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Videos