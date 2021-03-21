Middleweight Adventurer: The 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure

The KLR 650 Adventure is the top-spec KLR model in the 2021 Kawasaki line-up. It’s an impressive motorcycle that takes everything that we already love about the newly revived KLR 650 but fuses it with a shopping list of additional accessories to make it better suited towards adventure travel. If you like your KLR models turned up to eleven, then this is the KLR for you.

This Japanese motorcycle shares almost all of its DNA with the other models in the KLR sub-range. It features the same chassis and styling, as well as the same Euro5 compliant 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 40 horsepower and 39 lb-ft of peak torque. The KLR 650 platform is great, but it’s the number of extras that elevate the Adventure above the others.

For 2021 (though it’s badged as a 2022 model) the KLR 650 Adventure features updated ride ergonomics, new bodywork, a taller windshield, a new larger aluminum rear carrier, a bigger generator, new LED lighting, fog lamps, frame sliders, a tank pad, DC and USB charging, ABS, and adventure-ready side cases—installed by official Kawasaki Motorcycles technicians.

For 2021, the Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure is available exclusively in a unique Cypher Camo Gray color option.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure starts from $7,999 USD / $9,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $7,999 USD / $9,999 CAD

$7,999 USD / $9,999 CAD Key Features: Updated 652 cc liquid-cooled engine Factory-installed top case DC and USB charging sockets

Main Specs Engine: 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine

652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine Power: 40 HP

40 HP Torque: 39 lb-ft

39 lb-ft Kerb Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)

487 lbs (221 kg) Seat Height: 34.3 in (870 mm) Competitors Yamaha Tenere 700

Honda XR650L

Suzuki DR650S

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine Power 40 HP Bore x Stroke 100.0 x 83.0mm Compression Ratio 9.8:1 Fuel System Fuel injection: ø40 mm x 1 Starter Electric Lubrication Forced lubrication, wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc, manual Transmission 5-speed, return Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front ø41 mm telescopic fork / 200 mm (7.9 in) Suspension Rear Uni Trak, single shock with adjustable rebound damping and adjustable spring preload / 185 mm (7.3 in) Brakes Front Single ø300 mm disc with dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear ø240 mm disc with dual-piston caliper Tires Front 90/90-21M/C 54S Tires Rear 130/80-17M/C 65S Fuel Tank Capacity 23 litres Color Cypher Camo Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition Transistorised ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2,280mm Overall Width 970mm Overall Height 1,540 mm (60.6 in) Wheelbase 60.6 in Ground Clearance 210 mm (8.3 in) Seat Height 870 mm (34.3 in) Curb Weight 221 kg (487 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 12 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure Features

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure Photos

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure Videos