Middleweight Adventurer: The 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure
The KLR 650 Adventure is the top-spec KLR model in the 2021 Kawasaki line-up. It’s an impressive motorcycle that takes everything that we already love about the newly revived KLR 650 but fuses it with a shopping list of additional accessories to make it better suited towards adventure travel. If you like your KLR models turned up to eleven, then this is the KLR for you.
This Japanese motorcycle shares almost all of its DNA with the other models in the KLR sub-range. It features the same chassis and styling, as well as the same Euro5 compliant 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 40 horsepower and 39 lb-ft of peak torque. The KLR 650 platform is great, but it’s the number of extras that elevate the Adventure above the others.
For 2021 (though it’s badged as a 2022 model) the KLR 650 Adventure features updated ride ergonomics, new bodywork, a taller windshield, a new larger aluminum rear carrier, a bigger generator, new LED lighting, fog lamps, frame sliders, a tank pad, DC and USB charging, ABS, and adventure-ready side cases—installed by official Kawasaki Motorcycles technicians.
For 2021, the Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure is available exclusively in a unique Cypher Camo Gray color option.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure starts from $7,999 USD / $9,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,999 USD / $9,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Updated 652 cc liquid-cooled engine
- Factory-installed top case
- DC and USB charging sockets
Main Specs
- Engine: 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
- Power: 40 HP
- Torque: 39 lb-ft
- Kerb Weight: 487 lbs (221 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.3 in (870 mm)
Competitors
2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
|Power
|40 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|100.0 x 83.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.8:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection: ø40 mm x 1
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Forced lubrication, wet sump
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc, manual
|Transmission
|5-speed, return
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|ø41 mm telescopic fork / 200 mm (7.9 in)
|Suspension Rear
|Uni Trak, single shock with adjustable rebound damping and adjustable spring preload / 185 mm (7.3 in)
|Brakes Front
|Single ø300 mm disc with dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
ø240 mm disc with dual-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|90/90-21M/C 54S
|Tires Rear
|130/80-17M/C 65S
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|23 litres
|Color
|
Cypher Camo Gray
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Transistorised ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2,280mm
|Overall Width
|970mm
|Overall Height
|1,540 mm (60.6 in)
|Wheelbase
|60.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm (8.3 in)
|Seat Height
|870 mm (34.3 in)
|Curb Weight
|221 kg (487 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure Features
ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
