2021 Honda Grom Is New and Better Than Ever

Ready to be Upgraded

The Grom was rumored to get an update, and now it has. The bike received some significant changes and not just so that it would meet the latest stringent emissions standards.

Honda fitted a new octagonal headlight, new turn signals higher up, new side panels, a new gas tank, and a new flatter seat. The frame and chassis have not changed for the 2021 model year.

One of the coolest features of the new Grom is that it has quick-release body panels, which make it much easier to customize. Seeing as how a lot of Grom owners like to do this, it’s a smart move by Honda.

These body panels are fairly obvious. Honda gave the screws that hold them on contrasting washers. I think it makes the Grom look even more like a toy, but some folks will think those are cool.

The engine is an updated 125cc single-cylinder that’s air-cooled. It makes 9.6 hp and 7.74 lb-ft of torque. The engine connects up to a five-speed transmission, which is one more gear than the previous model.

All of this new stuff actually comes in at a lighter weight than the old model. This one weighs 227 pounds, which is two pounds lighter. At the moment it is only available in the UK, but it should come Stateside soon.