The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT: Touring and Ergonomic Comfort
The 2021 Can-Am lineup has a model for just about any kind of rider. However, for riders looking for premium touring comfort, the Spyder RT range is designed with practical touring ergonomics in mind. There are three models in the Spyder RT range: the base Spyder RT, the Spyder RT Limited, and the top-of-the-line Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky.
The base Spyder RT features a European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. This in-line three engine produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. That power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox, complete with a reverse gear.
It comes packed with useful riding aids, including Can-Am’s stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, ABS, and additional ECO riding mode for economic riding.
Touring-specific features include 23-inch touring floorboards, an adjustable electric windshield, premium LED headlights, a lumbar-support seat, heated grips, 31 gallons of storage space (with LinQ compatibility for easy expansion), towing capabilities, and a four-speaker audio system. The RT model also boasts a modern LCD dashboard with access to BRP Connect for easy connectivity to vehicle-optimizing smartphone apps.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT is available in two different color options: Petrol Metallic or Chalk Metallic.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT starts at $23,299 USD / $28,299 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
|
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
|
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7 gal (26.5 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
109.3 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,777 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.5 in. (1,714 mm)
|Seat height
|29.7 in. (755 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|987 lb (449 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Features
Features
Driver Touring Floorboards
Adjustable passenger footboards
Ultra comfortable seat with lumbar support
Driver heated grips
Audio control keypad
Glove box with USB
Electronic cruise control
Integrated hard-side luggage
Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
LinQ compatible
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Photos
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Videos
