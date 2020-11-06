The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT: Touring and Ergonomic Comfort

The 2021 Can-Am lineup has a model for just about any kind of rider. However, for riders looking for premium touring comfort, the Spyder RT range is designed with practical touring ergonomics in mind. There are three models in the Spyder RT range: the base Spyder RT, the Spyder RT Limited, and the top-of-the-line Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky.

The base Spyder RT features a European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. This in-line three engine produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. That power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox, complete with a reverse gear.

It comes packed with useful riding aids, including Can-Am’s stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, ABS, and additional ECO riding mode for economic riding.

Touring-specific features include 23-inch touring floorboards, an adjustable electric windshield, premium LED headlights, a lumbar-support seat, heated grips, 31 gallons of storage space (with LinQ compatibility for easy expansion), towing capabilities, and a four-speaker audio system. The RT model also boasts a modern LCD dashboard with access to BRP Connect for easy connectivity to vehicle-optimizing smartphone apps.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT is available in two different color options: Petrol Metallic or Chalk Metallic.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT starts at $23,299 USD / $28,299 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $23,299 USD / $28,299 CAD

$23,299 USD / $28,299 CAD Key Features: Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine Six-speed semi-automatic transmission Modern design Touring floorboards Premium LED headlights

Main Specs Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine

1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine Horsepower: 115 HP

115 HP Torque: 96 lb-ft

96 lb-ft Dry Weight: 987 lbs (447 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

987 lbs (447 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm) Competitors Yamaha Niken

Honda Gold Wing

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7 gal (26.5 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 109.3 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,777 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm) Wheelbase 67.5 in. (1,714 mm) Seat height 29.7 in. (755 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 987 lb (449 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Features

Features Premium LED headlights

Driver Touring Floorboards

Adjustable passenger footboards

Ultra comfortable seat with lumbar support

Driver heated grips

Audio control keypad

Glove box with USB

Electronic cruise control

Integrated hard-side luggage

Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory

Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer

LinQ compatible



2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Videos

Can-Am Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube