The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT: Touring and Ergonomic Comfort

The 2021 Can-Am lineup has a model for just about any kind of rider. However, for riders looking for premium touring comfort, the Spyder RT range is designed with practical touring ergonomics in mind. There are three models in the Spyder RT range: the base Spyder RT, the Spyder RT Limited, and the top-of-the-line Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky.

The base Spyder RT features a European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. This in-line three engine produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. That power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox, complete with a reverse gear.

It comes packed with useful riding aids, including Can-Am’s stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, ABS, and additional ECO riding mode for economic riding.

Touring-specific features include 23-inch touring floorboards, an adjustable electric windshield, premium LED headlights, a lumbar-support seat, heated grips, 31 gallons of storage space (with LinQ compatibility for easy expansion), towing capabilities, and a four-speaker audio system. The RT model also boasts a modern LCD dashboard with access to BRP Connect for easy connectivity to vehicle-optimizing smartphone apps.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT is available in two different color options: Petrol Metallic or Chalk Metallic.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT starts at $23,299 USD / $28,299 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $23,299 USD / $28,299 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Six-speed semi-automatic transmission
    • Modern design
    • Touring floorboards
    • Premium LED headlights

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 115 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 987 lbs (447 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm)

Competitors

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7 gal (26.5 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
109.3 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,777 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm)
Wheelbase 67.5 in. (1,714 mm)
Seat height 29.7 in. (755 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 987 lb (449 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Features

Features

Premium LED headlights
Driver Touring Floorboards
Adjustable passenger footboards
Ultra comfortable seat with lumbar support
Driver heated grips
Audio control keypad
Glove box with USB
Electronic cruise control
Integrated hard-side luggage
Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
LinQ compatible

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Videos

