The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited is an upgraded version of the Spyder RT with plenty of touring-focused extras and comfort updates. The RT-series are the performance touring range within the 2021 Can-Am lineup, taking the sporty heart of the Spyder F3 and remodeling it into something that can comfortably munch miles and delivers a more relaxed three-wheeled riding experience.
The Spyder RT Limited is powered by the same European-made 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine found in the rest of the Spyder range. It produces a total of 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a semi-automatic gearbox, and kept in line with advanced stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS.
The main differences between the RT and the RT Limited include the addition of self-leveling rear air suspension, a plush passenger seat with a backrest, heated seats and grips, and additional storage space. The RT Limited has 47 gallons of storage space available, which can be customized by adding LinQ compatible luggage.
Other cool features include touring floorboards, an adjustable electric windshield, premium LED headlights, BRP’s six-speaker audio system, and BRP Connect app integration.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT Limited is available in a number of different color options, including Deep Marsala Metallic, Asphalt Grey Metallic, Petrol Metallic, or Chalk Metallic. These colors are available with your choice or Dark or Chrome trim.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited starts at $27,299 USD / $32,999 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
|
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
|
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7 gal (26.5 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
111.5 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,833 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.5 in. (1,714 mm)
|Seat height
|29.7 in. (755 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|1,021 lb (464 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited Features
Features
Rider Touring Floorboards
Adjustable passenger footboards
Ultra comfortable limited seat with lumbar support
Audio control keypad
Glove box with USB
Electronic cruise control
Integrated hard-side luggage
Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Signature LED lights
Driver and passenger heated grips
Driver and passenger heated seats
LinQ compatible top case with passenger backrest
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited Photos
