The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited is an upgraded version of the Spyder RT with plenty of touring-focused extras and comfort updates. The RT-series are the performance touring range within the 2021 Can-Am lineup, taking the sporty heart of the Spyder F3 and remodeling it into something that can comfortably munch miles and delivers a more relaxed three-wheeled riding experience.

The Spyder RT Limited is powered by the same European-made 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine found in the rest of the Spyder range. It produces a total of 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a semi-automatic gearbox, and kept in line with advanced stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS.

The main differences between the RT and the RT Limited include the addition of self-leveling rear air suspension, a plush passenger seat with a backrest, heated seats and grips, and additional storage space. The RT Limited has 47 gallons of storage space available, which can be customized by adding LinQ compatible luggage.

Other cool features include touring floorboards, an adjustable electric windshield, premium LED headlights, BRP’s six-speaker audio system, and BRP Connect app integration.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT Limited is available in a number of different color options, including Deep Marsala Metallic, Asphalt Grey Metallic, Petrol Metallic, or Chalk Metallic. These colors are available with your choice or Dark or Chrome trim.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited starts at $27,299 USD / $32,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $27,299 USD / $32,999 CAD

$27,299 USD / $32,999 CAD Key Features: Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine Self-leveling air suspension Ultra-comfortable heated seats Touring floorboards Premium LED headlights

Main Specs Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine

1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine Horsepower: 115 HP

115 HP Torque: 96 lb-ft

96 lb-ft Dry Weight: 1,021 lbs (464 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

1,021 lbs (464 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable Seat Height: 29.7 in (755 mm) Competitors Yamaha Niken

Honda Gold Wing

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7 gal (26.5 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 111.5 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,833 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm) Wheelbase 67.5 in. (1,714 mm) Seat height 29.7 in. (755 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 1,021 lb (464 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited Features

Features Premium LED headlights

Rider Touring Floorboards

Adjustable passenger footboards

Ultra comfortable limited seat with lumbar support

Audio control keypad

Glove box with USB

Electronic cruise control

Integrated hard-side luggage

Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory

Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer

Signature LED lights

Driver and passenger heated grips

Driver and passenger heated seats

LinQ compatible top case with passenger backrest



2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited Photos

