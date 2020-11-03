The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 is the Best Choice for Three-Wheeled Thrills

The Can-Am Spyder F3 is the flagship model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s a powerful three-wheeled motorcycle with an unorthodox configuration, that continually divides opinion wherever it goes. It’s a trike in shape, but a cruiser in nature, making it a formidable mile-munching machine with impressive performance specs.

Despite being a Canadian motorcycle, the Spyder is powered by European-made technology. Under the hood, the Spyder features a 1,330cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. This Swiss engine produces 106 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. The Spyder uses a semi-automatic transmission for easy gear-shifting. It also has a reverse gear for added practicality.

To ensure that the Spyder F3 performs as good as it looks, it also comes equipped with a number of exciting riding aids, including a Stability Control System, Traction Control System, Dynamic Power Steering, Hill Hold Control, ABS, and selectable ride modes.

If you’re in the market for a comfortable but sporty machine with power cruiser ergonomics, and an all-important third wheel, the 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 is a worthy choice.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3 is available exclusively in a Steel Black Metallic color scheme.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 starts at $15,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $15,999 USD / $19,999 CAD

$15,999 USD / $19,999 CAD Key Features: Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine Semi-automatic transmission Custom UFIT system Open-air freedom

Main Specs Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine

1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine Horsepower: 106 HP

106 HP Torque: 96 lb-ft

96 lb-ft Dry Weight: 899 lb (408 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

899 lb (408 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm) Competitors Yamaha Niken

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 105 hp (78.3 kW) @ 6000 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm) Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm) Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 899 lb (408 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Features

Features 2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)

Front fenders with integrated LED lights

Black perforated seat

Mono seat cowl



