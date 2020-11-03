The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 is the Best Choice for Three-Wheeled Thrills

The Can-Am Spyder F3 is the flagship model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s a powerful three-wheeled motorcycle with an unorthodox configuration, that continually divides opinion wherever it goes. It’s a trike in shape, but a cruiser in nature, making it a formidable mile-munching machine with impressive performance specs.

Despite being a Canadian motorcycle, the Spyder is powered by European-made technology. Under the hood, the Spyder features a 1,330cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. This Swiss engine produces 106 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. The Spyder uses a semi-automatic transmission for easy gear-shifting. It also has a reverse gear for added practicality.

To ensure that the Spyder F3 performs as good as it looks, it also comes equipped with a number of exciting riding aids, including a Stability Control System, Traction Control System, Dynamic Power Steering, Hill Hold Control, ABS, and selectable ride modes.

If you’re in the market for a comfortable but sporty machine with power cruiser ergonomics, and an all-important third wheel, the 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 is a worthy choice.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3 is available exclusively in a Steel Black Metallic color scheme.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 starts at $15,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $15,999 USD / $19,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Semi-automatic transmission
    • Custom UFIT system
    • Open-air freedom

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 106 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 899 lb (408 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm)

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
105 hp (78.3 kW) @ 6000 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 899 lb (408 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat
Mono seat cowl

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Videos

