The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 is the Best Choice for Three-Wheeled Thrills
The Can-Am Spyder F3 is the flagship model in the 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s a powerful three-wheeled motorcycle with an unorthodox configuration, that continually divides opinion wherever it goes. It’s a trike in shape, but a cruiser in nature, making it a formidable mile-munching machine with impressive performance specs.
Despite being a Canadian motorcycle, the Spyder is powered by European-made technology. Under the hood, the Spyder features a 1,330cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. This Swiss engine produces 106 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque. The Spyder uses a semi-automatic transmission for easy gear-shifting. It also has a reverse gear for added practicality.
To ensure that the Spyder F3 performs as good as it looks, it also comes equipped with a number of exciting riding aids, including a Stability Control System, Traction Control System, Dynamic Power Steering, Hill Hold Control, ABS, and selectable ride modes.
If you’re in the market for a comfortable but sporty machine with power cruiser ergonomics, and an all-important third wheel, the 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 is a worthy choice.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3 is available exclusively in a Steel Black Metallic color scheme.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 starts at $15,999 USD / $19,999 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
|
105 hp (78.3 kW) @ 6000 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
|
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.1 gal (27 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|26.6 in. (675 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|899 lb (408 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat
Mono seat cowl
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Photos
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Videos
