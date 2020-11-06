Unlimited Touring: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited
Contents
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited is the top-of-the-range touring model in the Spyder F3 range, and one of the most sophisticated models in the entire 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s a premium touring trike designed for comfortable on-road touring adventuring, packed full of exciting features.
Like the other premium Spyder F3 models, the F3 Limited also draws power from an uprated European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax engine. The power output has been upgraded to 115 horsepower, and the peak torque figure is 96 lb-ft. The engine is mated to a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox that comes complete with a reverse gear for easy maneuverability.
Since this is the top-of-the-range F3 touring model, it comes with a number of exciting features that elevate it above the rest. The most notable of these include self-leveling rear air suspension, and integrated passenger backrest, comfortable footboards, heated accessories, and BRP’s premium six-speaker audio system and navigation tools.
Other handy features include 36.5 gallons of cargo space, a removable top case, electronic cruise control, digital instrumentation, stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS. Everything about this trike is customizable using Can-Am’s UFIT system, tailoring the fit of the bike to your needs.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited is available in four color options: Glacial Blue Metallic, Magma Red Metallic, Steel Black Metallic, or Liquid Titanium. Customers are also offered the choice of having dark or chrome rims too.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited starts at $24,499 USD / $30,599 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
Competitors
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
|
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
|
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.1 gal (27 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
111.0 x 58.9 x 48.9 in. (2,820 x 1,497 x 1,241 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|26.6 in. (675 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|988 lb (448 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black embossed seat with a “Limited” ingot
Electronic cruise control
Sport windshield
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Glove box with usb port
Integrated hard-side luggage
Removable top case with integrated passenger backrest
Driver and passenger heated grips
Driver and passenger footboards
Topcase
Audio control keypad
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Photos
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Videos
Links
No Comment