Unlimited Touring: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited is the top-of-the-range touring model in the Spyder F3 range, and one of the most sophisticated models in the entire 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s a premium touring trike designed for comfortable on-road touring adventuring, packed full of exciting features.

Like the other premium Spyder F3 models, the F3 Limited also draws power from an uprated European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax engine. The power output has been upgraded to 115 horsepower, and the peak torque figure is 96 lb-ft. The engine is mated to a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox that comes complete with a reverse gear for easy maneuverability.

Since this is the top-of-the-range F3 touring model, it comes with a number of exciting features that elevate it above the rest. The most notable of these include self-leveling rear air suspension, and integrated passenger backrest, comfortable footboards, heated accessories, and BRP’s premium six-speaker audio system and navigation tools.

Other handy features include 36.5 gallons of cargo space, a removable top case, electronic cruise control, digital instrumentation, stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS. Everything about this trike is customizable using Can-Am’s UFIT system, tailoring the fit of the bike to your needs.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited is available in four color options: Glacial Blue Metallic, Magma Red Metallic, Steel Black Metallic, or Liquid Titanium. Customers are also offered the choice of having dark or chrome rims too.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited starts at $24,499 USD / $30,599 CAD.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $24,499 USD / $30,599 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Semi-automatic transmission
    • Self-leveling air suspension
    • Relaxed cruiser ergonomics

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 115 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 988 lb (448 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm)

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
111.0 x 58.9 x 48.9 in. (2,820 x 1,497 x 1,241 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 988 lb (448 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black embossed seat with a “Limited” ingot
Electronic cruise control
Sport windshield
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Glove box with usb port
Integrated hard-side luggage
Removable top case with integrated passenger backrest
Driver and passenger heated grips
Driver and passenger footboards
Topcase
Audio control keypad

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Videos

