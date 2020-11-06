Unlimited Touring: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited is the top-of-the-range touring model in the Spyder F3 range, and one of the most sophisticated models in the entire 2021 Can-Am line-up. It’s a premium touring trike designed for comfortable on-road touring adventuring, packed full of exciting features.

Like the other premium Spyder F3 models, the F3 Limited also draws power from an uprated European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax engine. The power output has been upgraded to 115 horsepower, and the peak torque figure is 96 lb-ft. The engine is mated to a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox that comes complete with a reverse gear for easy maneuverability.

Since this is the top-of-the-range F3 touring model, it comes with a number of exciting features that elevate it above the rest. The most notable of these include self-leveling rear air suspension, and integrated passenger backrest, comfortable footboards, heated accessories, and BRP’s premium six-speaker audio system and navigation tools.

Other handy features include 36.5 gallons of cargo space, a removable top case, electronic cruise control, digital instrumentation, stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS. Everything about this trike is customizable using Can-Am’s UFIT system, tailoring the fit of the bike to your needs.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited is available in four color options: Glacial Blue Metallic, Magma Red Metallic, Steel Black Metallic, or Liquid Titanium. Customers are also offered the choice of having dark or chrome rims too.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited starts at $24,499 USD / $30,599 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $24,499 USD / $30,599 CAD

$24,499 USD / $30,599 CAD Key Features: Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine Semi-automatic transmission Self-leveling air suspension Relaxed cruiser ergonomics

Main Specs Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine

1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine Horsepower: 115 HP

115 HP Torque: 96 lb-ft

96 lb-ft Dry Weight: 988 lb (448 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

988 lb (448 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm) Competitors Yamaha Niken

Indian Chieftain

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 111.0 x 58.9 x 48.9 in. (2,820 x 1,497 x 1,241 mm) Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm) Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 988 lb (448 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Features

Features 2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)

Front fenders with integrated LED lights

Black embossed seat with a “Limited” ingot

Electronic cruise control

Sport windshield

Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer

Glove box with usb port

Integrated hard-side luggage

Removable top case with integrated passenger backrest

Driver and passenger heated grips

Driver and passenger footboards

Topcase

Audio control keypad



