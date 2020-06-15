2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Is Still Planning to Go Ahead in August

One of the Few Events Happening?

A while back I reported that the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was expected to continue business as usual despite the Coronavirus and all the concerns surrounding it. At that time the event was still several months out, and I expected Sturgis to update things as needed. Well, according to RideApart, things are going to proceed as scheduled.

Randy Peterson, the owner of Sturgis.com, which is the original website for the large motorcycle rally, said that the City of Sturgis doesn’t have much of a choice in the matter. “You can choose to participate or choose not to participate, but the Sturgis Rally will still go on regardless of what the City of Sturgis chooses,” he said.

The rally is not organized by any single entity but it’s instead an event that gets promoted by several parties. The City of Sturgis doesn’t own the event and therefore can’t keep it from happening if it wanted to. Many business owners want the rally to take place. It makes sense. It’s a big deal for the local economy.

The folks who don’t want to have the event are worried about a second wave of the Coronavirus as things start reopening. Opening up businesses is one thing. Having a massive gathering of people in tight quarters is another. It’s a tough call, but Sturgis is planning to move forward. While I could see some folks staying away, I’d still expect thousands to flock to Sturgis for the Rally in August.