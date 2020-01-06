Elegance And Affordability: The 2020 Honda Metropolitan

The 2020 Honda Metropolitan is a small and compact European-style scooter that features an elegant design, practical performance, and everyday usability, that’s all wrapped up in a smart package that many consider to be the perfect example of affordable around-town transportation. It’s timeless in design, but incredibly contemporary in terms of features.

Underneath the elegant exterior, the Honda Metropolitan features a capable 49cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine that produces a modest 4.4 horsepower, which can propel riders to a respectable top speed of 35-40 mph. The performance specs are perfect for zipping through city streets, but the Metropolitan’s best feature is the fuel economy.

With an estimated fuel economy of 117 mpg, the Metropolitan is a very economical way to cruise around town. What’s more, the little engine is more than just economical: it also produces significantly lower emissions than similarly designed two-stroke 49cc models.

It’s smart, fun, clean, and economical, but it’s also easy to ride thanks to Honda’s V-Matic automatic transmission, and clever Combined Braking System for intelligent stopping. Throw in a practical electric starter and useful under-seat storage, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for well-designed urban transport.

For 2020, the Honda Metropolitan is available in Coastal Blue or Pearl Soft Beige color options.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $2,499

Est $2,499 Key Features: Classic scooter styling Large under-seat storage area Combined Braking System

Key Specs Engine type: 49cc single-cylinder four-stroke

49cc single-cylinder four-stroke Power: 4.4 horsepower



4.4 horsepower Curb Weight: 179 lbs

2020 Honda Metropolitan Specifications

ENGINE Engine 49cc single-cylinder four-stroke Power 4.4 horsepower Bore x Stroke 39.5mm x 40.3mm Compression Ratio 12.0:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with automatic enrichment Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Automatic centrifugal Transmission Automatic V-matic Final Drive Belt CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic; 2.7 inches of travel Suspension Rear Single shock; 2.3 inches of travel Brakes Front Drum Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 80/100-10 Tires Rear 80/100-10 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 L (1.2 US gal.) Color Coastal Blue, Pearl Soft Beige ELECTRICAL Ignition Full Transistorized Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1180 mm (46.5 in.) Ground Clearance 105 mm (4.1 in) Seat Height 720 mm(28.3 in.) Curb Weight 81 kg (179 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty One Year, Transferable, limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda Metropolitan Features

DRIVETRAIN V-MATIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION The Metropolitan’s multi-speed automatic transmission means no shifting ever—not even into park or neutral. Just turn the key, press the starter button, and go! ENGINEERING COMBINED BRAKING SYSTEM Activate the rear brake, and CBS automatically adds front braking to help you stop. STYLE INSTRUMENTS A clean, stylish instrument panel is right in line with the Metropolitan’s smart design. CONVENIENCE 22-LITER UNDERSEAT STORAGE The Metropolitan features a large under-seat storage area big enough for a helmet, your books, or some groceries. The storage area features a lock for added security and is weather-resistant too. CONVENIENCE HOOK A super easy way to hang a tote, grocery bag, or purse strap, the hook is big and easy to use. TECHNOLOGY PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION (PGM-FI) The Metropolitan features a liquid-cooled 49cc four-stroke engine with fuel injection. It’s quiet, economical, and super reliable—everything you’d expect from a Honda.

2020 Honda Metropolitan Photos

2020 Honda Metropolitan Soft Beige 2020 Honda Metropolitan Coastal Blue

2020 Honda Metropolitan Videos