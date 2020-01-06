Introducing The Honda CRF250L Rally

The Honda CRF250L Rally has quickly made a name for itself as one of the most practical and versatile dual-sport motorcycles on the market. Built on top of the successful CRF250L platform, the Rally edition elevates small-capacity dual-sport riding to a whole new level.

Powered by a compact and reliable 246.9cc liquid-cooled single cylinder four-stroke engine, the CRF250L Rally has a potent 4.4 horsepower on tap, and an available 16.4 lb-ft of torque. The power is delivered in a manageable and unintimidating way, making it a great choice for new riders or experienced hands.

What makes the Rally version different to the CRF250L is the addition of a larger fuel tank for munching more miles, Dakar-inspired bodywork, a skid plate, tough hand guards, and longer suspension travel. Upfront, suspension duties are handled by Show forks with 11-inches of travel, while a single Pro-Link shock smoothes out the bumps on the rear.

The CRF250L Rally is a pocket-sized adventurer that really can go the distance. If you need something that can handle medium to long distances, can tear it up in the rough, and comfortably get you to work on time, then the CRF250L Rally is more than up to the task.

For 2020, the Rally comes in two trims: with and without ABS. Both are available in Honda’s signature red, with blue and black accents.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Honda CRF250L Rally in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $6,699

Est $6,699 Key Features: Rally-style bodywork Strong Steel Frame Disc Brakes

Key Specs Engine type: 249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power: 4.4 horsepower



4.4 horsepower Curb Weight: 321 lbs

321 lbs Seat height: 34.4 Inch Key Competitors Suzuki DR200S

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Specifications

From Honda

ENGINE Engine 249.6cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Power 4.4 horsepower Bore x Stroke 76mm x 55mm Compression Ratio 10.7 Fuel System PGM-FI, 38mm throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive #520 chain; 14T/40T CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm inverted fork; 9.8 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with spring; 9.4 inches of travel Brakes Front Single 256mm disc with twin-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 220mm disc Tires Front 3.00-21 Tires Rear 120/80-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 8 L (2.1 US gal.) Color Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1445mm (56.9 in.) Ground Clearance 255 mm (10 in) Seat Height 875 mm(34.4 in.) Curb Weight 145 kg (321 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty One Year, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Features

PERFORMANCE SINGLE-CYLINDER ENGINE A single is the perfect choice for a bike like the CRF250L and CRF250L Rally. It’s light, simple, returns excellent fuel economy, and features a broad powerband with plenty of low-revving torque—just what you want in this type of a motorcycle. ENGINEERING ENGINE COUNTERBALANCER Because it features a counterbalancer, the engine is a smooth runner. You get the narrow overall width and power advantages of a single along with the smoothness of a multi-cylinder bike. FUEL INJECTION Fuel injection means the CRF250L models start right up, even in cold weather. Compared to a carbureted bike, it also helps reduce emissions and enhance performance and fuel efficiency. STYLE RALLY BIKE STYLING The tall windscreen, the extra-coverage fairing and side panels, the blended, frame-mounted bodywork are all marks of a true rally machine. The 2020 CRF250L Rally looks great, but you’ll appreciate the extra wind- and weather protection too. VERSATILITY COMFORTABLE SEATING POSITION With a long, motocross-style seat, you can move forward and back, left and right with ease, helping you navigate changing terrain in comfort. CARGO CONVENIENCE Special cargo hooks make it easy to secure a light load to the passenger seat with bungee cords. It’s just another one of the nice touches that help make these bikes so versatile. It also has a storage box on the left side for small items you need to keep secure. DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION The CRF250L’s digital instrument cluster is integrated with the headlight visor, and gives you all the information you need: Speedometer, clock, twin tripmeter, fuel gauge, and more. The CRF250L Rally’s digital instrument cluster tucks in behind the rally-style windscreen, just like the big Dakar bikes. HANDLING 21-INCH/18-INCH FRONT AND REAR WHEELS A 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel give you a wide selection of tire choices for everything from serious off-road trail riding to smooth on-road adventures. DISC BRAKES The CRF250L models feature front and rear hydraulic discs for excellent stopping power and brake feel, both for on- and off-road use. Both bikes are even available with optional anti-lock brakes (ABS). An added plus: when dirt riding, you can turn off the ABS function for the rear wheel; on the street, it’s easy to switch it back on. INVERTED FORK An inverted Showa® fork features large 43mm sliders. That makes it strong and helps add to the CRF250L model’s excellent handling in on or off-road conditions. PRO-LINK REAR SUSPENSION Thanks to our single-shock Pro-Link rear suspension, the CRF250L models deliver excellent comfort, traction and handling, while also improving rider confidence. The Rally’s suspension front and rear offers more travel and greater ground clearance. STRONG STEEL FRAME A sturdy steel frame is strong and designed to survive in the real world of rough pavement or off-road trails.

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Photos

2020 Honda CRF250L Rally Videos