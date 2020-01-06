Unchanged For 2020: The Versatile Honda CB500X

Since it was first launched in 2013, the Honda CB500X has developed a cult following. Half-adventure explorer and half-commuter run-around, the CB500X is a hard motorcycle to define but whatever it is, it works.

Equipped with a light and narrow, bullet-proof 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine, the CB500X delivers plenty of midrange power and torque, with power peaking at around 49 horsepower and peak torque of 31.7 lb-ft.

On paper, the specs read like modern urban commuter, but the CB500X has plenty of off-road adventure DNA. It has more than an adventure-bike posture; it also features long travel suspension, a sturdy 19” front wheel, strong disc brakes, and high ground clearance for traversing tough terrain.

If that wasn’t enough, the CB500X boasts a slipper clutch for smooth downshifts, reducing lever pull by as much as 45% when compared to similar motorcycles. Throw in an economical mileage of 65 miles per gallon, and you’ve the perfect recipe for a bike that can do almost everything, with an affordable price tag to match.

For 2020, the Honda CB500X is available with optional ABS, and in a striking Grand Prix Red color scheme. If you’re looking for an affordable, powerful, and highly maneuverable motor to tackle the trails and tame the urban jungle, then this is the bike for you.

Model Overview

General Info Price: Est $6,699

Est $6,699 Key Features: Fuel Injection Led Lighting Slipper Assist Clutch

Key Specs Engine type: 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin

471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin Power: 49 horsepower



49 horsepower Curb Weight: 430 lbs

430 lbs Seat height: 32.7 Inch

2020 Honda CB500X Specifications

ENGINE Engine 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin Power 49 horsepower Bore x Stroke 67mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 5.9 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 5.9 inches of travel Brakes Front 320mm disc Brakes Rear 240mm disc Tires Front 110/80-19 Tires Rear 160/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L (4.6 US gal.) Color Grand Prix Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1445mm (56.9 in.) Ground Clearance 165 mm (6.5 in) Seat Height 830 mm(32.7 in.) Curb Weight 195 kg (430 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty One Year, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CB500X Features

ENGINEERING DOHC TWIN-CYLINDER ENGINE Offering plenty of power and torque in the midrange, the CB500X’s 471cc, liquid-cooled engine features parallel cylinder engines with dual overhead cams. Light, narrow, and powerful, it just strikes the perfect balance of what a mid-sized motorcycle engine should be. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES Want a version of the CB500X with Honda’s Anti-Lock Braking System? An excellent choice! Just ask your dealer to show you the CB500X ABS. It’s a great feature that helps you make smoother, more controlled stops under less-than-ideal riding conditions. EXHAUST Who doesn’t love the sound of a twin-cylinder motorcycle? We gave the muffler on the CB500X twin exit pipes. It’s a little thing, but it’ll make you smile every time you ride. PROGRAMMED FUEL INJECTION PGM-FI The injector bodies help the CB500X make even more power. The bike’s PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions for crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding conditions. SLIPPER ASSIST CLUTCH The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it. HANDLING LONG-TRAVEL FRONT SUSPENSION The long-stroke 41mm fork yields 5.3 inches of travel. A wide handlebar allows for easy steering inputs. DISC BRAKES The front 320mm disc brake and 240mm rear feature drilled, petal-style rotors that provide strong stopping power. PRO-LINK REAR SUSPENSION A sophisticated chassis with Honda Pro-Link® rear suspension, with 9-stage spring preload and 5.9 inches of travel gives you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling. The shock absorber features large-diameter internals for even better damping characteristics and a smoother ride. SMOOTHER TRANSMISSION Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission, to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects. STEEL-TUBE FRAME A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. The CB500X’s diamond-shaped steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for superior ride and handling. It also contributes to the CB500X’s generous 7.1-inch ground clearance. STYLE UNIQUE STYLE Like your favorite blue jeans, the CB500X just looks right—tough, capable, no-nonsense. Plus, the adventure-bike posture and seating position let you move around freely—just like your jeans! DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION A fresh, modern, easy-to-read LCD screen features digital speedometer and tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators. LED LIGHTING With a clean, rough-and-ready look, the CB500X’s LED headlight and multi-facet reflector project plenty of light on the road for visibility. MULTI-SPOKE CAST WHEELS Strong and stylish, the CB500X’s lightweight multi-spoke cast-aluminum wheels—19-inch diameter in front and 17-inch rear—are easy to keep clean, look great, enhance handling and are another CB500X feature that just makes sense. COMFORT TALL WINDSCREEN The CB500X’s windscreen offers superior wind protection. STEP SEAT The CB500X seat gives you an open, unrestricted riding position that’s perfect for both touring and commuting, and that still offers room for a passenger. The seat’s narrow shoulders make it easier to put your feet down at stoplights or in parking lots.

