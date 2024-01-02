2019-2023 Can-Am Rykers Recalled Over Fuel Pump Failure

|
Can Am’s 2019-2023 Rykers might need a spot of maintenance before heading back out onto our good roads.
According to the NHTSA’s recent recall report, one of BRP’s subsidiaries has issued a recall on around 95% of the past five years’ worth of Ryker models.
The issue apparently stems from a potential for fuel pump failure thanks to new material used by Can-Am’s supplier, as stated in the below recall statement:
Which of Can-Am’s Rykers have been affected by this faulty pump?
According to the recall, 10,969 units potentially carry this faulty, high-pressure fuel pump, making up 95% of Ryker models produced between 2019 and 2023.
Here are the component numbers of the affected fuel pumps in question:
- 709 000 810
- 548 874 036
- 709 001 269
- 219 800 529
While no accidents were reported to have resulted from this faulty part, there is also potential for previously unaffected machines (including MY2024 bikes) to carry a faulty pump if the bike has been serviced for any reason.
What can I do about this recall?
Dealers were notified a little over a week ago (December 21), and owner notifications will be going out a month from that date, on January 22nd, 2024.
Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Can-Am’s parent company or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
Bombardier Customer Service
Telephone: 1-888-272-9222
Number: Bulletin 2023-10
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
Website: www.nhtsa.gov
NHTSA’s Campaign #: 23V855000
NHTSA’s Recall Report #: 23V-855
Do you have a 2019-2023 Ryker that could be affected by this recall?