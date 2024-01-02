2019-2023 Can-Am Rykers Recalled Over Fuel Pump Failure

Fuel pump impeller could swell and cause the fuel pump to stop working, increasing risk of a crash.

~10,969 units have been cited to potentially carry this faulty pump (~95%), with affected models including 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Rykers.

Can Am’s 2019-2023 Rykers might need a spot of maintenance before heading back out onto our good roads.

According to the NHTSA’s recent recall report, one of BRP’s subsidiaries has issued a recall on around 95% of the past five years’ worth of Ryker models.

The issue apparently stems from a potential for fuel pump failure thanks to new material used by Can-Am’s supplier, as stated in the below recall statement:

BRP was informed by its supplier that changes were made to the source of the raw material used to produce the [fuel pump] impeller over the years (initial source, new source and back to the initial source).” “It was found that the ‘new’ source of material for the impeller could cause it to swell and come in interference with the housing. This could create a fuel pump failure.” – NHTSA 573 Safety Recall Report (23V-855)

A view of Can-Am’s 2023 Ryker range. All media provided by Can-Am.

Which of Can-Am’s Rykers have been affected by this faulty pump?

According to the recall, 10,969 units potentially carry this faulty, high-pressure fuel pump, making up 95% of Ryker models produced between 2019 and 2023.

Here are the component numbers of the affected fuel pumps in question:

709 000 810

548 874 036

709 001 269

219 800 529

While no accidents were reported to have resulted from this faulty part, there is also potential for previously unaffected machines (including MY2024 bikes) to carry a faulty pump if the bike has been serviced for any reason.

What can I do about this recall?

Dealers were notified a little over a week ago (December 21), and owner notifications will be going out a month from that date, on January 22nd, 2024.

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Can-Am’s parent company or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Bombardier Customer Service Telephone: 1-888-272-9222 Number: Bulletin 2023-10 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Website: www.nhtsa.gov NHTSA’s Campaign #: 23V855000 NHTSA’s Recall Report #: 23V-855

