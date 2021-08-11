1969 TRIUMPH TR6 BY THE NUMBERS

For the first time ever, a Triumph TR6 was called a “Tiger”. In fact the entire 1969 Triumph TR6 model lineup were all Triumph Tigers & would remain so for the rest of its life. Interestingly however, Triumph workers at the Meriden factory continued to refer to the TR6 as a Trophy for many years. The individual 1969 Triumph Tiger models were the standard TR6, TR6R roadster, TR6C street scrambler with high pipes & the TR6P for Police work. Engine & Frame Numbers ran from DU87124 to DU88524, built from July 29, 1968 to August 14, 1968; then NC02352 to HC2434, built from October 26, 1968 to July 15, 1969. This first batch was the last to use the “DU” engine number prefix, in use since 1963. Henceforth, engine numbers would be preceded by a 2- or 3-letter prefix indicating the month & year of manufacture.

ENGINE CHANGES

Along with the entire motorcycle, all threads in the engines were now converted from British Standard to “American” (UNC & UNF) threads. New connecting rods, dimensionally unchanged, now with UNF bolts & nuts, too 28 lb/ft of torque instead of 22. Hepolite pistons were made shorter, thicker at the crown & gudgeon pin (wrist pin). The oil pump feed plunger was enlarged to increase oil volume. Crankshaft flywheel weight was increased but the balance factor remained at 85%. Pushrod tubes were revised again, this time with Viton O-rings top & bottom in the never-ending quest for oil-tightness. To this end, the primary & gearbox filler caps were given O-rings as well. The alternator cable was repositioned to exit the top of the primary case. To improve long term durability, both cams were now nitrided, ending the premature wear problems once & for all.

ABOVE: This 1969 Triumph TR6 Tiger is a TR6C model with high pipes. Note the chromed-wire heat shield. Most were removed & lost years ago.

1969 Triumph TR6 SPECIFICATIONS

Model Designations: TR6 TR6C TR6R TR6P Engine Type Displacement Bore & Stroke Compression Carburetor Ignition Engine output Primary drive Primary sprockets Clutch Gearbox Ratios, overall: 1st, bottom 2nd 3rd 4th, top Final drive Final sprockets Frame type Suspension, front Suspension, rear Brake, front Brake, rear Tire, front Tire, rear Fuel Capacity Wheelbase Seat height Ground clearance Dry Weight Standard Competition/Off-road/Enduro Roadster Police Air-cooled OHV vertical twin 649cc / 40.0 ci 71mm X 82mm / 2.79″ X 3.23″ 8.5:1 1- Amal Concentric, 30mm Battery & coil, Lucas 42 bhp @ 6500 rpm 3/8″ triplex chain X 84 links Engine 29T X Clutch 58T Multi-plate, wet 4-speed constant-mesh, right-foot shift 11.8:1 8.17:1 6.76:1 5.84:1 5/8″ X .400″ X 3/8″ chain X 106 links Gearbox 19T X Rear 47T Brazed lug, full-cradle, single downtube Telescopic fork, hydraulic damping Swing arm, 2 Girling dampers 8″ SLS drum, full-width 7″ SLS drum, one-side 3.25″ X 19″ Dunlop 4.00″ X 18″ Dunlop 2.5 Imp gal (US)/4 Imp gal (UK & export) 54.5″ / 140.3 cm 32.5″ / 77.5 cm 5.0″ / 12.7 cm 380 lbs / 173 kg