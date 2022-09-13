Zero Motorcycles Has Just Debuted Their First Adventure Bike

Following on the heels of the first electric ADV debut from Energica, comes a machine from the Zero Motorcycles lab – and folks, the specs just keep getting better.

According to the press release sourced from Businesswire, Zero’s all-new DSR/X is host to a motor capable of 166ft-lbs of torque, accompanied by Zero’s Z-Force 17.3 kWh Power Pack and the updated Cypher III+ operating system.

That means a top speed (max) of 102mph, a city range of 163 miles (otherwise logged at 180.1 miles), and a curb weight of 544.5lbs – all starting at an MSRP of $24,495 USD.

Very nice.

“Our owners and advocates have been asking for a full-sized ADV bike from Zero for years,” enthuses Abe Azkenazi, Zero Motorcycles CTO. “We invested over 100,000 engineering hours into designing a motorcycle that lives up to both our customers’ expectations and Zero’s mission to redefine the riding experience.”

Zero’s all-new DSR/X adventure bike out for a quick soon. Media sourced from Electrek.

The DSR/X is also turning heads for another reason; apparently, this is ‘the first electric motorcycle ever to integrate the full suite of Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls with Offroad capabilities.’

“Optimized specifically for the responsiveness of the Zero electric powertrain, this technology delivers stability and traction on any surface. The Bosch Offroad system includes linked braking for improved brake modulation, and Bosch Vehicle Hold Control which provides confidence and steadiness even on the steepest slopes.”

Zero’s all-new DSR/X adventure bike out for a quick soon. Media sourced from The EV Report.

The Zero DSR/X is also, on top of everything else, outfitted with Park Mode – a new function that puts the bike in a slow-speed-reverse crawl, perfect for those steep slopes that would otherwise prove annoying.

Naturally, the DSR/X comes with accessories (saddle bags, skid plate, windscreens, covers, top and side cases, and more), as well as the potential to either trade storage for an extra power tank (to bump up the kWh to 21), or get a Rapid Charge Module capable of charging the DSR/X in an hour.

Zero’s all-new DSR/X adventure bike. Media sourced from ADVRider.

Whichever way the wind blows, we’ll be excited to see how this unit shores up to Energica’s Experia; be sure to stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.