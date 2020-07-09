Zero Motorcycles Cash for Carbon Trade-In Deal

Zero Wants Your Gas Bike

Zero Motorcycles is one of the many electric motorcycle companies out there, but it’s the one that stands out as a killer option and offers some of the best bikes. Now you have an even bigger incentive to switch to an electric bike thanks to Zero’s Cash for Carbon trade-in program.

The trade-in deal is simple. From now until August 15, 2020, bring in your gas bike and you’ll get an additional $1,500 on top of whatever you get for your trade-in. That money will go towards your new Zero bike. I have to note that the press release says this deal only goes towards the new 2020 SR/F or SR/S and is only at participating dealerships. This deal won’t impact any of the federal or state tax credits that you can take advantage of when you buy a bike from Zero.

“Our dealership network has some of the best operators in the world and they’re fielding more inquiries about electric motorcycles than ever before,” said Mike Cunningham, Zero Motorcycles Vice President of Sales, Americas. “This trend has been intensifying and the Cash for Carbon program will empower riders to get the experience they’ve dreamed about that’s only available on a Zero electric motorcycle.”

It will be interesting to see how many people take advantage of this new deal. I don’t think $1,500 is going to sway too many folks, but it sure should cause some people who have been kicking around the idea of an electric motorcycle to pull the trigger.