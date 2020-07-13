Yamaha XSR 155 Launches in the Philippines

Those Lucky Riders

The Philippines get some cool bikes, including the new Yamaha XSR 155. The new baby XSR looks a lot like its bigger siblings but just packs a smaller punch designed specifically the roads and riders in Asian markets.

With that said, I would definitely ride one of these, and I think it could be a super-cool competitor to the small bikes sold by Honda, Kawasaki, and other motorcycle companies here in North America.

The little bike gets a 155.1cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. That’s not a monster of a mill, but it’s plenty for shooting around town, and it’s enough to beat out bikes like the Honda Grom. Yamaha’s XSR 155’s engine makes a tad bit over 19 hp and just under 11 lb-ft of torque.

Unlike the Grom and some other smaller bikes sold here in the U.S. The Yamaha XSR 155 features bigger dimensions, which should make it more comfortable to ride on longer rides. According to MotoPinas, the bike has a 31-inch seat height, which would give plenty of room for even tall riders and their long legs to comfortably ride the XSR.

The price for this machine is Php 160,000 or about $3,200 USD. That sounds like a very reasonable price. There’s a big part of me that wishes Yamaha would sell this in the U.S. That said, I’m a self-proclaimed small bike nut. Small bikes aren’t massive sellers here, so I’ll probably just have to admire this bike from afar.