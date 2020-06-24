Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition Looks Awesome

A New Tenere 700 Already

In North America, we’re just not getting our dirty little hands on the Yamaha Tenere 700 that was available already in markets outside of our immediate area. We were jealous, but we have it now. However, Yamaha is already making new version of the Tenere 700. It recently revealed the Tenere 700 Rally Edition.

There were some rumors of a new version of the bike out there, but nobody really knew what the deal was. Now we know what Yamaha has been working on and it looks pretty awesome.

The new bike features an old-school Ténéré-inspired livery that comes from the 1983 Yamaha XT600 Ténéré. That bike was the predecessor to the wildly popular XT500. The new Tenere 700 gets Rally Edition gets a new seat that bumps the seat height to 35.2 inches from 34.4 inches, some grip pads on the sides of the gas tank, fancy new off-road handgrips, an Akrapovič slip-on muffler, and beefier skid plate, radiator, and chain guards. Oh, it also gets LED turn signals.

So, essentially, the bike is exactly the same but looks better and the engine and powertrain are better protected. These are good things. No price was announced, but I do know it will hit Europe first, so us North Americans will just have to look at it from afar for a while. Yamaha loves to tease us!