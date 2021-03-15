Yamaha R7 Found In 2022 CARB Certification Files

The R7 May Be Next In Line

We knew it was coming with the chatter that was coming from the industry back in Q4 2020 after the R6 was deleted from the 2021 Yamaha model lineup, but we now have some ‘circumstantial evidence’ pointing towards the fact that things are quickly moving forwards with the new model’s debut. Paperwork from California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) hints towards the R7 dream becoming a reality.

I’ve seen lots of back-and-forth from enthusiasts since news first broke of the “R7” (back then we didn’t have an official name for the bike). The motorcycle will be built around the two-cylinder CP2 motor taken from the MT-07 and other 700cc class bikes that Yamaha produces. This is the exact point where people are either going to fall in love or get angry with Yamaha’s decision. Many riders want to see the R7 be a direct replacement to the R6, but with half the cylinders (the R6 featured a powerful inline-four configuration) Yamaha’s decision can be a hard pill to swallow for some.

The bigger digit in the name in this case does not equate to bigger power, unfortunately. The R6 produced power somewhere in the 115hp – 120 hp range, where the most power we’ve seen Yamaha manage to squeeze out of the two-cylinder CP2 engine is a meager 74 ponies in comparison.

Although the bike may not be an R6 contender, it will introduce a comfortable intermediate model with your typical sport-bike styling. Many new riders haven’t come around to the naked styling cues of the modern era, and I don’t blame them. For younger riders, naked bikes like the MT-07 don’t quite scream “this is a fast race bike” like the aggressive styling of an R6 would. The R7 Should fill this void.

For now, It’s important to keep in mind that CARB documents don’t mean that a full-fledged motorcycle is ready for production, but it sure is a step in the right direction. The filings list “YZFR7NCL (CAL MODEL)” with a date of 2022, so that’s at least a start.