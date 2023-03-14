Yamaha Debuts Another Investment Fund

Yamaha’s been spending a lot of green in the name of a better tomorrow – and, in commemoration of their previous circa-2018 Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund LP (and 2022’s Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund), they’ve debuted yet another investment fund to benefit the companies showing most promise to “secure a competitive advantage.”

I smell an ambition competition!

Yamaha’s R7. Media sourced from Yamaha.

Yamaha’s press release on the matter tells us that, once more, the company-supplied fund – christened “the Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund, L.P. II” – will be allocated over a 10-year time frame, with $100 million total in the purse for the period. New tech and growth opportunities will be the company’s priority for this project, with the stunning pile of penny potential going toward Yamaha’s goal for carbon neutrality.

“This is our course of action for achieving carbon neutrality,” states Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley (YMVSV) CEO, Jim Aota.

“We need to connect with the people/companies so that we can share objectives. I do not think that $100m is not enough. I do not believe that only Yamaha Motor can deliver the result.”

“We are happy to be an enabler to create the world where we want to save for our next generations.”

For Yamaha, “saving for the next generation” looks an awful lot like supporting marques to leap from a good idea to a great idea, transforming with resources to build a “future core business” that Yammie can collaborate with to “promote new value creation unique to Yamaha Motor through co-creation partnerships and with the technologies and expertise it has garnered to date.”

We gusta.

What do you think of Yamaha’s contribution to a carbon-neutral future?

