Wunderlich Creates ABS Cover for Pan America

It’s 2022.

Harley’s Pan America is out and about, bumping through the countryside’s puddles – and in preparation for 2023’s adventures, Wunderlich has been so kind as to put out a nifty unit for the bike’s ABS sensor.

This wouldn’t be the first time Harley’s had issues with ABS on their models. Letters from H-D (including this one from a forum) have circulated before, warning of “a break in the wire that connects the front wheel-speed sensor to the ABS module.”

Wunderlich’s ABS cover. Media sourced from Wunderlich.

In short, remedying over-exposed parts isn’t a bad way to spend a Sunday… especially when the model in question happens to be Harley’s very first adventure bike and the ABS is squeezed between the radial brake caliper and axle.

According to Wunderlich’s catalog, the company’s Front ABS Sensor Protector – listed as Part# 90288002 – costs $74.95, with compatibility for the original machine as well as the Pan America Special.

“Our ABS sensor protection… integrates snugly into the recess that houses the radial brake caliper, covers the ABS sensor and thus reliably reduces the risk of mechanical damage,” adds the website.

With the Wunderlich 5-year guarantee, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Front ABS Sensor Protector with better (or even identical) component quality.

Do you like Wunderlich’s products?