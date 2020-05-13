WP Suspension Announces Upgrades for KTM 890 Duke R and 1290 Super Duke R

Upgrading the Upgraded Suspension

The KTM 890 Duke R and KTM 1290 Super Duke R both offer some of the best suspension out there. With that said, WP Suspension still wanted to put out an updated suspension package for the Beast 3.0 and the Super Scalpel. The company released the Apex Pro 7746 Shock, the Apex Pro 7500 Cartridge, and the Apex Pro 7117 Steering Damper.

These upgrades are fully adjustable and will help the rider take full control over the bike for both road riding and for competition or track riding. The Apex Pro 7746 Shock features adjustment that is easy to do with regular tools, separate high and low-speed compression setting, rebound adjustment and height adjustment, 46 mm piston and 18 mm piston rod, internal rebound spring, and a large nitrogen tank for constant damping.

The Apex Pro 7500 Cartridge can be fitted to the original fork, reducing weight and improving performance. It features exclusive CNC machined and anodized parts, it’s fully adjustable with standard tools, and it should provide an improved response in every situation. The cartridge is supposed to reduce tire wear and improve handling.

The Apex Pro 7117 Steering Damper was developed with feedback from racers. It offers 30 clicks of fully-adjustable damping and can be adjusted quickly and precisely. This should reduce steering kickback and unwanted vibrations. The steering damper’s adjustment mechanism is right on the piston rod, and it features a special chromium alloy reducing friction coefficients.

You can check out each of these new parts at WP Suspension’s website.