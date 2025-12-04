World’s First Solar-Powered Bike Breaks Cover, Bajaj Takes Over KTM

This week, major OEM takeovers and commitment to our good industry’s concept corners punt us toward the new year:

Bajaj has been approved to gain full controlling ownership of KTM, and some of the new motions Bajaj is preparing include cutting overhead costs to the company by 50%.

Zero Motorcycles’ Lompico Concept was a new operating system designed to show off Zero’s capabilities, so we’ve put down everything we know about the thing.

Rejoice! The world’s first solar-powered, self-charging motorcycle has broken cover! Range is still TBD, though…

A gorgeous Candy-Red, post-WWII Hummel is up for auction in late January – and she’s a stunner.

Let’s start with KTM’s new ownership under Bajaj, shall we?

Industry Insider: It’s Official – Bajaj is KTM’s New Owner

“KTM Will Remain an Austrian Company”

A view of a KTM bike. Media sourced from KTM.

The rollercoaster ride that began with KTM’s application for self-administration in November 2024 has finally ended. Following regulatory green lights from Austrian and European authorities, the rescue package from long-time partner Bajaj Auto has been officially converted into a controlling stake. The share transfer finalized on November 19th of this year and saw Bajaj take a 74.9% controlling interest in Pierer Mobility AG (soon to be renamed Bajaj Mobility AG); with this move, Bajaj Auto now owns a majority stake in KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, and WP.

If you recall, this resolution was made possible by the €800 million rescue package provided by Bajaj back in May, allowing KTM to pay creditors 30% of the money owed and meet their court-mandated deadline.

With the new ownership confirmed, Pierer-nominated board members have stepped down, and their spaces have been replaced by Bajaj appointees – a move that was purportedly pivotal to the company’s success moving forward.

In an interview conducted by the incomparable Ben Purvis at CycleWorld with Rajiv Bajaj, the issue that became the straw to break the camel’s back was nothing more or less than operational greed. Overproduction through and coming off of post-lockdown meant that there was over a year’s worth of bikes to sell, both at dealers and distributors. An attempt into the electric bicycle business and leadership’s – or top management’s – failure to keep communication ongoing with the partners of the time didn’t help, either.

“[The erstwhile KTM management] said European work culture is dead, wages are too high, and working hours are too few. They showed us graphs comparing Europe to China and India to that effect. From the outside, so far, what we observe is that there is an opportunity to reduce the overheads by more than 50%. That covers R&D, that covers all marketing areas, including racing. That covers all the operational areas. Over 50% reduction is a lot of money; in terms of headcount, the erstwhile and current management that’s been in place since last November have already brought it down from 6000 to 4000 people, which, in their own estimate, is still too much. [KTM’s financial struggles] is a problem that isn’t caused by 98% or 99% of the KTM employees. This is a problem of the top management of KTM, the [previous] top management of KTM, and that’s why, quite frankly, most of them are gone.” – Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto ( CycleWorld )

KTM’s new ownership has positively affected one KTM CEO, Gottfried Neumeister, who remains stalwart in KTM:

“With Bajaj as our parent company, we now have a strong industry expert with a global presence, who has been with KTM for many years now and therefore understands our business, brand, and products. Bajaj’s strengths and KTM’s expertise complement each other perfectly… KTM will remain an Austrian company with independent management that plays a pioneering role in research and development, design, product quality, and racing.” – Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM ( CycleWorld )

For a detailed look at the corporate changes and Bajaj’s plans for KTM’s future, be sure to check out the full report on CycleWorld.

Here’s Everything We Know About Zero Motorcycles’ Lompico Concept

A New Operating System Designed to Show Off Zero’s Capabilities

As many of you might recall, Zero Motorcycles used EICMA 2025 to introduce their Lompico Concept; in layman’s terms, Lompico was presented as a machine built entirely to showcase Zero’s next-generation tech capabilities.

We decided to gid into a few details you might not know about what Zero has in store for our community’s future seasons, so we broke it down below for easy reading access:

Zero used this system to make it easier for users to interact with their bikes. The core of this next-generation ecosystem is Cypher 4, an all-new operating system. This technological leap delivers intelligent connectivity and a “rider-first” experience through a new integrated display and mobile app support. Cypher 4 includes the reality that riders will soon be able to monitor performance, schedule charging, and customize ride modes directly from anywhere. ‘Nuff said there. The machine carrying Cypher 4 was a middleweight bike capable of around 45hp and chargeable to 80% in the space of one hour. This performance is purportedly backed by a new lightweight frame, premium suspension, and advanced traction control/ABS systems.

In short, Zero Motorcycles likes the idea that new stuff can make money while improving the EV industry – and Zero’s CEO, Pierre-Martin Bos, has taken a step further in the following call-to-action to the EV industry at large:

“Lompico is our invitation to rethink what an electric motorcycle can be. By provoking conversation and pushing boundaries, we’re not just launching a new product; we’re pushing the envelope on innovation. Lompico is the vessel for Zero Motorcycles to show the world the next step in the evolution of electric motorcycles.” – Pierre-Martin Bos, CEO, Zero Motorcycles ( CycleWorld )

More details about Zero’s Cypher 4 operating system will be released in 2026; in the meantime, be sure to check out the new Lompico Concept and Zero’s future tech on their website.

New Stuff: World’s First Solar-Powered Bike Breaks Cover

Range TBD…

A company has invested in the suggestion that certain corners of the powersports industry could soon be solar-powered.

According to MASK Architects, their new brainchild has been christened (and registered) as SOLARIS®, the world’s first fully solar-powered, autonomous motorcycle. This machine challenges our current fuel-dependent economy by suggesting, in plain speak, that there’s a sunny future out there somewhere that could soon work apart from fuel stations, electric grids, and commercial charging networks.

Considering we are still unsure as to where this bike would sit in terms of speed, durability, and range (hold the downhill jokes for now, folks), we pulled together a little list of what we know so far about MASK Architects’ design:

The SOLARIS® design draws heavily from a leopard . In using feline mimetic language, the company simply compares the bike’s “muscular” yet lightweight aluminum–carbon composite chassis and forward-leaning poise to that of a cat. Retractable photovoltaic wings obviously punt this kitty from predator into the bug or aviary sector, but we aren’t looking too closely. It’s worthwhile noting that this baby will use solar energy to hook up a high-torque electric motor to a high-capacity lithium system , suggesting that the variable factors involved in this machine – battery capacity, panel wattage, and sunlight – might make things a tad complicated if you’ve a need for speed whilst pootling about Ireland. Or Vancouver. Or Forks.

Beneficial features like regenerative braking work to recapture kinetic energy (smart), while a digital cockpit and optional app connectivity allow riders to track real-time solar intake and performance.

Could this self-sustaining organism be a catalyst for change, bringing renewable transportation to remote regions and offering a strong commercial advantage by eliminating fuel costs? We think it’s too early yet to know for sure, but with bikes, boats, and resorts in their portfolio, it’s obvious that MASK Architects will always have function first in their design. Goodness knows Mask Architects has enough awards and achievements under their belt to be capable of turning this thing into a physical reality.

We’re still dying to know what the range will be with this design, but we’ll hold off on the comments… for now.

For a closer look at the SOLARIS®, be sure to check out MASK Architects on their website.

Eye Candy: Retro Tin Banana in Candy Red to Cross Vegas Block in January

Gorgeous 1961 DKW (Hummel) 115 Just Needs some Go-Go Juice to Roll Into the Garage

Prepare for some serious Art Deco eye candy to cross Sin City’s block in late January!

Apparently, Las Vegas Motorcycles 2026 is soon to host a beautifully quirky, 1961 DKW 115 (Hummel). Known affectionately by the European press as the “tin banana” (blechbanane), this particular example of the futurism of the post-WWII era is stunning in its Candy Apple Red bodywork, complete with swooping, Jetsons-esque panels and chrome detailing.

Underneath the gorgeous styling, mechanics include the simple but robust and utterly charming 49cc air-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder engine mated to a 3-speed gearbox. Earles-type suspension dresses the front with twin shock absorbers and spoke wheels wrapped in Continental whitewall tires, while a blue cover dresses the bike’s final drive, completing the Hummel’s art deco-esque appeal.

If you’re considering adding a piece of German motorcycle history to your garage, we’re told that this particular DKW is set to cross the block on January 30th under Lot R619. The deal will also include a two-position seat, chrome grab rail, luggage rack, fully functional headlight, taillight, and even a lil’ horn. (toot, toot)

NOTE: Lot R619 will be sold on a Bill of Sale and is not intended for highway or public road use! That being said, we’re sure you’ll find some pretty sweet places to ride this thing. 🙂

For a detailed look at the specifications, including the engine and frame numbers, and to place your bid, be sure to check out the listing on Mecum Auctions.