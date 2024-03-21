World Rally-Raid: KTM Has Dropped Toby Price

Enduro world champ and crowd favorite Toby Price’s contract with Team Orange finishes this year

KTM will not be renewing its contract with Price

This year marks Price’s tenth in the Dakar Rally

No mention has been made of Price’s decision going forward

After 15 years of stunning specs, KTM has made the decision not to renew their contract with their enduro world champ, Toby Price.

The Aussie is currently a representative of the Red Bull Factory KTM Rally team, archiving memorable moments such as:

Landing five Australian Off-Road Championship titles Topping the E3 category at the 2014 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Winning five of the 14 stages in his second year as a Dakar factory rider and finishing with a lead of almost 40 minutes (2016) Becoming FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion in 2018 Logging a second Dakar Rally win despite a broken wrist at the 2019 Dakar Rally Being the first Australian to win the Dakar Rally

Now, despite the impressive lineup, KTM’s decided to part ways with Toby Price.

KTM Rally team member Toby Price. Media provided by KTM.

Why is KTM not re-signing Price?

KTM’s decision not to renew Price’s contract comes after the Austrians gave way to Honda in the 2024 Dakar, placing fifth place with zero podiums to show for their efforts. It’s a recent one, too, considering KTM’s press release was showing off Price’s capabilities as recently as three months ago.

Whether the reason for KTM’s choice lies in specs or parent company Pierer’s “implement[ing] cost-cutting measures in the double-digit million range in the 2024 financial year” (Pierer Mobility) is left to be seen; regardless, Toby’s situation comes as a bit of a disappointment, both to Price and the Mullet Man’s fans.

KTM Rally team member Toby Price. Media provided by KTM.

What does Price say about the contract change?

According to coverage from ADVPulse, Price contests that he still has a lot of gas left in the proverbial tank, imparting the following statement:

“KTM has decided to not renew my contract so Dakar 2024 was my last event with them. I do feel like I’m still in my prime and going out there fighting for wins, especially at Dakar so it’s unfortunate to not have that opportunity to do it in 2025 but I’m really appreciative of the support they gave me in my career.” – Toby Price, Red Bull Factory KTM Rally team ( ADVPulse )

KTM Rally team member Toby Price. Media provided by KTM.

What do Price’s team members to say about the contract drop?

The team is sad to see Price go – as can be expected – but it’s KTM’s Rally Team Manager’s words that really drive the point home in a press release that was published by KTM today:

“First of all, we would like to say a huge thank you to Toby for all of his incredible achievements with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. It’s safe to say I share the sentiment of the whole team in that we are sorry to see Toby go, but we would like to thank him for the key role he has played in the team for so many years. From his two Dakar wins to his world championship title, Toby has always given 110%. We wish Toby all the very best for the future.” – Andreas Hölzl, Rally Team Manager, KTM (press release)

KTM Rally team member Toby Price. Media provided by KTM.

What are Price’s plans for 2025?

We may not have a confirmation on what Price will be up to in the new racing season, but we have some estimations from ADV Rider detailing potentials for the Aussie:

“Yamaha blew up their factory Dakar team a couple of years ago. Honda’s factory team is already crowded, which would leave Hero as probably the next-best option… and they have Ross Branch. Do they have the budget for another elite rider? … Would Price consider riding for one of the second-tier factories, like Sherco or Fantic? Or maybe, just maybe, Price could move over to the Africa Eco Race instead; certainly less prestigious than the Dakar, but there’s growing opportunity in that event if you want to race a twin-cylinder bike instead of a 450.” – Zac Kurylyk, “KTM Rally Raid Team Will Not Re-Sign Toby Price” ( ADV Rider) . March 21, 2024.

What plans do you think Toby Price has for the coming season?