Why Did Energica Put an Electric Motorcycle with Gas-Happy Bikes?

Last year, Energica made history in the (typically) gas-happy MotoAmerica Super Hooligan series.
EV vs. Gas: The recap
Energica was racing against its own bikes in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup; deciding to remove themselves from MotoE, Energica made the bold move to pit their electric Eva Ribelle RS against gas bikes.
EV vs. Gas: How it went
Success was the theme of 2023; Energica’s Eva Ribelle went from being the first electric motorcycle to challenge the Super Hooligan circuit to the following record titles:
- New lap record (twelve-year-old title)
- World’s first EV to lead a race against gas motorcycles
- World’s first EV to snatch a MotoAmerica podium (via Michael Gougis’s content on Roadracing World)
Translation: Energica’s bet paid off in spades, paving the way for their new – rather impressive – reputation as the first EV brand to actually give gas-powered platforms a run for their money on a competitive circuit.
Energica’s CEO imparts his two cents on the matter to the team at Roadracing World:
|
– Stefano Benatti, CEO of Energica Motor Company, USA (via Roadracing World)
Why go to all this effort?
Naturally, a story of triumph like this doesn’t come without its own setbacks. In an interview with Roadracing World Editor John Ulrich, both Benatti and Energica’s CTO, Giampiero Testoni, talk about the struggles of pioneering preparation for such an insane year:
|
– Giampiero Testoni, Energica Chief Technical Officer Giampiero Testoni (via Roadracing World)
What was the inspiration for Energica to race gas bikes?
A fun question requires an equally fun answer; in this case, Testoni tells the Roadracing World staff that “colleagues from the U.S. pushed a lot to go racing against petrol motorcycles.”
In other words, people badgered them to do it, so they gave it a shot and landed themselves a podium for their troubles.
Fantastic.
Here’s Testoni’s recall after the win was said and won:
|
– Giampiero Testoni, Energica Chief Technical Officer Giampiero Testoni (via Roadracing World)
Does Energica believe in full EV power for our community?
Absolutely not.
Like other brands in our sphere, Energica believes that there is an increasingly welcome time and place for EV power in the motorcycling industry.
We’re also reading in Testoni’s wording that nobody should tell a rider what to ride:
|
– Giampiero Testoni, Energica Chief Technical Officer Giampiero Testoni (via Roadracing World)
What do you think of Energica’s success in the 2023 MotoAmerica Super Hooligan series?