Which Saves More Gas – Cars or Motorcycles?

When I first swung a leg over a motorcycle, I’ll admit I had no clue what I was doing.
Sure, everybody riding had introduced the concept of motorcycles to me as ‘a bike but faster’…but the real perk came when I could ride for a handful of hours and refill for under $15 CAD (just under $12 USD).
Of course, this knowledge fuelled the occasional Google search into the gas-guzzling specs of two wheels versus the perks of the increasingly efficient four-wheeled sibling.
So which machine boasts better bang for buck? Have automobiles caught up to bikes when it comes to best bang for buck?
RideApart has found a test from Motorrad exploring three categories and pitting the following machines against each other:
Sport: Yamaha YZF-R1 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
Economy: Honda NC 750 vs. Ford Focus
Utility: BMW R 1250 GS vs. Audi Q5 Sport Back 45 TFSI Quattro
Can you guess the results?
SPORT
Yamaha YZF-R1
Claimed: 33mpg
Test Result: 41mpg
Porsche 718 Cayman
Claimed: 27mpg (highway)
Test Result: 24mpg
ECONOMY
Honda NC 750
Claimed: 80.5mpg
Test Result: 67mpg
Ford Focus
Claimed: 40 mpg (highway)
Test Result: 31mpg
UTILITY
BMW R 1250 GS
Claimed: 50mpg
Test Result: 52 mpg
Audi Q5 Sport Back 45 TFSI Quattro
Claimed: 25 mpg
Test Result: 22mpg
The real bits and bobs I’m taking away from this whole thing is the spec difference – specifically, who over-performed and who under-performed.
(For those of you dubious as to the numbers, we’re told that this particular test had a set of rules which the Motorrad marque adhered to very strictly, ‘forcing each similarly-sized driver/rider to adhere to posted speed limits.’)
What do you think? as ever – stay safe on the twisties.