Which Saves More Gas – Cars or Motorcycles?

When I first swung a leg over a motorcycle, I’ll admit I had no clue what I was doing.

Sure, everybody riding had introduced the concept of motorcycles to me as ‘a bike but faster’…but the real perk came when I could ride for a handful of hours and refill for under $15 CAD (just under $12 USD).

Of course, this knowledge fuelled the occasional Google search into the gas-guzzling specs of two wheels versus the perks of the increasingly efficient four-wheeled sibling.

So which machine boasts better bang for buck? Have automobiles caught up to bikes when it comes to best bang for buck?



A motorcyclist in his….less natural environment. Media sourced from 5FourMotorcycles.

RideApart has found a test from Motorrad exploring three categories and pitting the following machines against each other:

Sport: Yamaha YZF-R1 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman

Utility: BMW R 1250 GS vs. Audi Q5 Sport Back 45 TFSI Quattro

Can you guess the results?

A Porsche 718 Cayman. Media sourced from Top Gear and Crossroads Yamaha.

SPORT

Yamaha YZF-R1

Claimed: 33mpg

Test Result: 41mpg

Porsche 718 Cayman

Claimed: 27mpg (highway)

Test Result: 24mpg

A Honda NC 750 with a Ford Focus. Media sourced from MCN and Top Gear.

ECONOMY

Honda NC 750

Claimed: 80.5mpg

Test Result: 67mpg

Ford Focus

Claimed: 40 mpg (highway)

Test Result: 31mpg

A BMW R 1250 GS with a Audi Q5 Sport Back 45 TFSI Quattro. Media sourced from BMW and Edmunds.

UTILITY

BMW R 1250 GS

Claimed: 50mpg

Test Result: 52 mpg

Audi Q5 Sport Back 45 TFSI Quattro

Claimed: 25 mpg

Test Result: 22mpg

The real bits and bobs I’m taking away from this whole thing is the spec difference – specifically, who over-performed and who under-performed.

Several cars next to a handful of motorcyclists. Media sourced from RideApart.

(For those of you dubious as to the numbers, we’re told that this particular test had a set of rules which the Motorrad marque adhered to very strictly, ‘forcing each similarly-sized driver/rider to adhere to posted speed limits.’)

What do you think? Drop a comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.