What it’s Like To Drive The 2023 Honda SCL500 – POV

The 2023 SCL500 from American Honda is a new scrambler-style streetbike for the 2023 model year. This motorcycle is built upon the popular Rebel 500 cruiser’s foundation.

Equipped with Honda’s reliable 471cc parallel-twin engine, the SCL500 boasts an eight-valve cylinder head, dual overhead cam, water-cooling, and fuel injection. This results in approximately 43 horsepower and 30 lb.-ft. of torque, delivered to the Dunlop Trailmax 17-inch tire.

Riding the SCL500 is a delightful experience, characterized by a user-friendly throttle response and delightful sound, making it an excellent choice for beginner riders, as demonstrated in this video by Winding Road Magazine.