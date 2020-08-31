Wartime 1945 Indian Chief Essential Service For Sale

We don’t usually post up bikes for sale here on webBikeWorld, but this is one of those that you see and just go “Damn, that’s a cool bike!”

On BringATrailer, a wartime 1945 Indian Chief that was built for essential civilian use is up for sale, with the sale ending September 2, 2020. Also included is a video of the bike starting up, and a few drive-bys.

These essential service bikes were some of the few bikes during World War II that was to be used under the definition of “Any police department, municipality, plant protection facility or essential user.”

While many Indians over the years have been chromed to the max, the only shiny bit on this bike is the speedo bezel. This is because chromium was deemed a vital wartime material.

All the normal chrome bits are otherwise painted, and the traditional fender skirts are missing, exposing the wheels.

This particular Chief has a 74ci flathead V-twin that produced a strong 40 HP for the 1940s.

The bike, as was normal at the time, features a left-hand throttle. This is because, during the 40s, the right hand controlled the spark advance and the front brake.

As well, the left foot operates the clutch, and the right hand selects one of three non-sequential gears, much like a manual transmission car. The right foot controls the rear brake.

The previous owner to the current seller bought the bike as boxed parts from storage. Over 9 years, it was painstakingly assembled using as many original parts as possible.

At the time of posting, the high bid is $8,500 and there are two days left in the auction. There is a gallery over 100 pictures at the listing.