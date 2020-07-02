Voxan Wattman High-Speed Electric Motorcycle

Seeking to Set a Record

I recently posted about the Voxan Wattman electric motorcycle, but now the whole bike has been revealed fully. The motorcycle looks like a giant rocket. Max Biaggi will take this bike and attempt to set a new electric motorcycle high-speed record. In order to do it, the bike will have to make 205 mph.

The Wattman itself is a features double-wishbone front suspension and a link and swingarm actually steer the bike. The cooling system is also extremely interesting in that it uses dry ice. The dry ice sits under the seat. The battery is a unique build, too. It is made up of 1,470-cells and weighs 308 pounds. The bike’s full weight is 661 pounds.

The motorcycle pushes out 317kW of power (431 hp). The motorcycle has Michelin Pilot RS+ tires on it that will help them get up to 217 mph top speed if the bike can do it. The tires were actually tested to 279.6 mph. All of this indicates that the bike should be able to do the run.