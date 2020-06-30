Voxan Motors Will Reveal Wattman Electric Superbike

367 Horsepower

Voxan Motors showcased the first Wattman electric superbike in 2013. It was a 203 hp electric bike and crazy. Now the company has a new version and it will come out soon with 367 hp according to the company. This will help the company break the record for the fastest electric motorcycle.

To do that, the motorcycle will have to travel past 205 mph. The attempt was originally scheduled in June of 2020, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans. Now the motorcycle will take its attempt at the record in July 2021, over a year from the original date.

While we all wait in anticipation for the bike to make its run, Voxan Motors still plans to reveal the motorcycle. It will do so on July 1, according to Robb Report. The Monaco-based company wanted to reveal the motorcycle in March of this year, but obviously, with COVID-19 there were some issues and that could not happen.

It will be interesting to see what Voxan comes out with. Right now very little is known about the bike from what I can see. It looks like it will have a digital display, lots of carbon fiber, plenty of body panels, and be built for basically one thing only: pure straight-line speed.