Volcon:  Stephanie Davis, Industry Veteran, Appointed as Chief Operating Officer

An EV industry veteran with over 25 years of experience on the job has just been hired to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer for Volcon ePowersports – and judging by her portfolio, Davis will be bringing a killer set of skills to the fast-growing EV company.

“We are excited for Stephanie to take on this major role at Volcon,” says Volcon’s Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Davis (no relation to Stephanie Davis), in a report from Yahoo! Finance.

“Stephanie has already demonstrated leadership capabilities in executing strategies that are key to the success of a growing business, specifically in the area of increasing the capacity and quality of production line operations. Stephanie’s skill, expertise, and approach to business will be a major asset to Volcon moving forward.”

“As our campus continues to grow and production lines increase, having someone with Stephanie’s background will be key in keeping our operations running at full capacity.”

The report goes on to tell us that Davis holds 25 years of experience in the electric Powersports industry, with time at big brands such as the Ingersoll-Rand Company, Bosch, Textron, and most recently, Horton Automatics, as well as electric-minded companies E-Z-Go (Textron) and Club Car (Ingersoll-Rand).

With her resume boasting a BS in Electrical Engineering from Clemson and an MS and MBA from Southern New Hampshire University, as well as her ‘strong, lean manufacturing process,’ Davis brings a full set of skills to the table – skills Volcon needs, especially considering that they as a company are likely looking to profit as much as possible from the current explosion in demand for their Volcon Grunt and Runt models.

