Volcon Powersports: The USA-Based Company With Dreams As Fat As Their Tires

With energy efficiency on the rise, it was only a matter of time before an American somebody decided to marry off-roading elements with clean energy in pursuit of the ultimate motorcycle mountain goat – and Volcon Powersports has done just that with the release of their electric motorcycle lineup.

Purported on their website as being “founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint,” Volcon Powersports has made it their goal to deliver their roughest, toughest machines to a populace in need of something that can handle a hill or two…or ten.

For those interested in the idea of a motorcycle with a 750-lb towing capacity and knobby fat tires thicker than a snicker, ‘the Grunt,’ Volcon’s full-sized model, is available for the neat sum of $5,995 and boasts a 100-mile range on swappable batteries that require a simple 2-hour charge prior to takeoff.

Kid coming with? No problem – ‘the Runt’ is the pint-sized, $2,995 version of Volcon’s Grunt, with a bit of extra ‘fun’ at the throttle (that’s French for ‘60 Nm of torque’).

With $17.5 million in funding raised as of June 2nd, Volcon Powersports is expanding production lines, staff, and supply chain to meet the demand for their fat-tired beauties – and the requests keep flooding in.

Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of the Texas-based off-roading vehicle company, said the following in a statement on their website:

“In my 30 years working in the Powersports industry, I’ve never seen this much excitement surrounding the launch of a new product. The momentum grows as we add key leadership appointments, such as Greg Endo as our new CFO, receive new investment, and prepare to deliver the first Grunts and Runts with demand well beyond our initial forecasts. This new injection of capital will accelerate our growth even more and help ensure we satisfy customer demand.”

According to a report from BusinessDen, Volcon has begun shipping their first batch of vehicles this past month – and they’re stoked to be joining the likes of energy-efficient moguls Polaris and Zero Motorcycles, who announced a partnership last September to create electric motorcycles and snowmobiles for the near future.

Looking forward to what the next year brings for this energy-efficient American company, and excited to see the release of their ATVs in 2022 and 2023.