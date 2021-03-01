Polaris And Zero Motorcycles Are Teaming Up For An EV Project!

PolariZero EV Ranger Incoming 2022

It’s been about six months since Zero came forth and announced its collaborative effort with Polaris for an upcoming project. With an EV future blasting the stratosphere and heading to impact earth at terminal velocity, it only makes sense for an OEM like Polaris to jump on the wagon with an experienced company in the EV space like Zero to begin pivoting their business trajectory.

The 10-year commitment between the two companies will be aimed towards Polaris having accessibility to Zero’s research through their multiple years of electric vehicle R&D, allowing Polaris to develop their own lineup of fully electric vehicles to come in the future.

Polaris currently has an electric “Ranger” in the works that will be a side-by-side UTV slated for what looks to be a Q1 2022 release. Although we have yet to see confirmation as to whether or not this EV tech will make it to their highly successful “RZR” line of high-performance UTV’s, the Ranger will be a good starting point to begin developing this EV powertrain for their needs.

Polaris senior VP and chief technical officer Mike Donoughe touched on the subject of the collaboration in Polaris’ recent official press release: “The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future,”

“This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market, and reinforces Polaris’ position as the innovation leader in powersports,”