Vespa Teams Up With Justin Bieber For “Unique Project”

We’ve just had word that Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber will be starting on a new mystery project with Vespa – and we think it’ll be a new machine for the pop culture of the USA.

“Style and design are a source of constant inspiration for Justin, while Vespa has always been close to the world of music and youth culture,” states the press release.

The new collab is slotted for a ‘2022 unveiling’, with nothing else beyond the basic heads-up that something will soon be coming down the pipeline.

We took a quick search of the star using Vespa machines and found a few in particular that could give us an inkling of what’s to come:

“My fans know how much I love sports: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. I’ve always been drawn to that mix of style, grace, and speed,” says Bieber.

“I’m excited to put my spin on the iconic Italian design of Vespa.”

