Verge Motorcycles TS Is Poised For Production

Formerly RMK Vehicles, Verge Is Almost Ready

The small Finnish electric motorcycle startup Verge Motrocycles—recently rebranded from RMK Vehicles—is taking its TS production model around for another showing and press outreach before it will start to produce the motorcycle, according to RideApart.

The motorcycle has a hubless rear-wheel-mounted motor. That motor is good for 107 hp and a whopping torque figure of 735 lb-ft. The range for the motorcycle is 300 km (186 miles) city and 200 km (124 miles) highway. Pair that with Ohlins suspension, Pirelli tires, and other high-end components, and you have a really nice bike.

The bike’s range is pretty good, but it’s not the best. According to Verge Motorcycles, the onboard charger can get the bike to 100 percent in just four hours, which is better than many other bikes out there. With a DC fast charger, you’re looking at a quick 45 to 50 minutes.

Overall, Verge Motorcycles has an interesting package here. It’s not the most impressive package, but it’s pretty good, and a welcomed player to the electric motorcycle arena. The bike comes with a $24,990 Euro price tag, which is about $27,039. That’s a pricey machine, and it might be a tough sell for many folks.