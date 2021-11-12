Vance & Hines Partners with J&P Cycles to Create VO2 Military Power Series Product Line

“There’s no stronger statement of American pride than a military veteran on a Harley.”

America’s premier manufacturer of motorcycle performance products has just released a line of air intake products to honour our country’s vets (and their families), with each purchase activating a $50 donation to Children of Fallen Patriots.

Vance & Hines’s VO2 Military Power Series Product Line has five different coloured units – one to match each of the five main branches of the American Military:

Army Navy Air Force Marines Coast Guard

(we’re stoked that we now have a Space Force, though only a bike like the Tardigrade – the world’s first moon motorcycle concept – would be capable of a trip beyond our Mother Earth).

“In recognition of active US military members and veterans, each product sold will generate a $50 donation to Children of Fallen Patriots, a non-profit which supports education for families who lost a loved one in service to the country,” states the report from PRNewsWire.

“The program is done in partnership with J&P Cycles, the exclusive seller of Vance & Hines V02 Military Power Series products. Vance & Hines and J&P expect the donation to be nearly $100,000.”

That means whatever chunk of money raised from these efforts will go to college scholarships and educational counseling for military families – specifically children who have lost a loved one to America’s line of duty.

This partnership is very dear to Vance & Hines, as Byron Hines himself spent time in the field, serving 22 months in Vietnam.

“I spent the time thinking about the motorcycle I was going to buy when I made it home,” said Hines.

“It’s important for veterans like myself to help other veterans and to show them the appreciation they’ve earned. We show that through our veteran workforce, by supporting military families, and by helping them show their pride with this special line of products. I’m proud to put one on my own motorcycle.”

As are we.

If you’re interested in contributing to this collab, be sure to head over to Vance & Hines’s website and check out the VO2 Military Power Series – it doesn’t have to be accurate to your own military experiences, as we’ve also heard of clients purchasing in memory of loved ones, or simply to support the effort.

Let us know if you plan on adding one of these to your bike of choice, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.