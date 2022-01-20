Vance & Hines Offers Their Largest Race Sponsorship Yet

Vance & Hines have just revealed the largest contingency program in the history of the brand – and with nearly $200,000 available, this season’s racers will be able to bag a pretty penny for their efforts on the circuit.

In a press release issued on Wednesday of this week, the premium exhaust brand stated that the total value of the contingency sponsorship program for 2022 is $198,050, with the amount going towards “riders who are top finishers in a race or series and who qualify by using Vance & Hines products and services.”

The amount will be spread through the American Flat Track (AFT), MotoAmerica, NHRA Drag Racing and XDA Drag Racing, with the breakdown of payout below, according to the press release:

American Flat Track (AFT) Qualifiers

Production Twins Class Races

Top Ten

Production Singles Class Races

Top Ten

SuperTwins Class Races

Top Five

*A $5,000 Championship Bonus is offered in each of these classes*

Total Potential Payout

$110,850

MotoAmerica Qualifiers

KOTB Race

Top Five

Twins Cup Race

Top Five

*A $5,000 Championship Bonus is offered in each of these classes*

Total Potential Payout

$44,200

NHRA Drag Racing Qualifiers

Pro Stock Motorcycle Class Races (PSM)

Riders who finish first or runner-up using a Vance & Hines four-valve Suzuki motor

Riders who finish first or runner-up using a Vance & Hines exhaust

*A Chance at winning a $10,000 if you are Champion*

*Vance & Hines factory race team riders are not eligible for these contingency payments*

Total Potential Payout

$34,000

Xtreme Drag Racing Association (XDA) Series Qualifiers

Top two finishers in each class of each race for using a Vance & Hines exhaust

Any racer with head work done by the Vance & Hines Racing Development Center.

Total Potential Payout

$9,000

“Our company is built on a foundation of racing and performance,” says Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy.

“These contingency payouts are just one of the ways we support riders who use our products.”

We look forward to seeing what 2022 hold for these racers; stay tuned for updates as they come to us down the pipeline, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

