Deals We Love This Week: Up to 45% Off Protective Riding Gear

Motorcycle riding gear isn’t just about what’s on the surface. Investing in a few protective inserts or pieces with built-in armor can save your bacon in a slide—and this week, our friends at Revzilla are making it easier than ever to do that with some brand new deals.

This list includes guards, inserts, and even a few pieces of armored outerwear for riders who can’t be bothered to layer up. Click here to see the full list.

Select Men’s Protective Motorcycle Gear Up to 45% Off

BILT Immortal BC Roost Guard

Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $59.99 (45% Off)

Built with a comfort-foam chassis and compatible with a neck brace, this guard offers excellent protection against flying objects and debris for riders who like to push themselves and their bikes to the limit. It also features a twin-plate back guard, which provides stellar protection without impairing your movement, and the waist and shoulder straps allow it to fit numerous body types easily and effectively.

BILT Rib Cage Roost Guard



Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $59.99 (45% Off)

With removable arm guards and fully-adjustable shoulder attachments in both the front and rear, this versatile roost guard offers incredible value for money. Shock resistant polycarbonate materials in the front and rear panels make it tough and rugged, while Comfort Bio Foam padding throughout its construction ensures that you can still enjoy all the freedom riding on two wheels provides.

Knox Urbane Pro Utility Shirt

Regular Price: $329.99, Sale Price: $269.99 (18% Off)

Save $60.00 on this premium lightweight utility shirt acts as a second skin beneath your motorcycle jacket to offer extra abrasion resistance and literally save your skin in a slide. It also comes standard with CE-rated armor for the shoulders, elbows, and back—plus, it has space for an optional chest protector. And while it’s certainly marketed as a layer, this garment is a CE-approved Class A garment that can function as a standalone piece of gear in warmer conditions.

Select Women’s Protective Motorcycle Gear Up to 30% Off

Dainese Smart Women’s Jacket



Regular Price: $699.95, Sale Price: $489.97 (30% Off)

This standalone airbag vest is easy to store, fold, and wear—on top of or underneath practically any riding outfit. Its sensors and activation technology don’t need to be housed in any kind of specific shell, and no tether is required. Instead, the vest recognizes when you’re in danger and inflates the instant something goes wrong, keeping you and your vital areas protected. The battery also lasts for 26 hours on a full charge, so you’ll be able to enjoy long rides with peace of mind that your gear (literally) has your back.

Knox Urbane Pro Utility Women’s Shirt



Regular Price: $329.99, Sale Price: $269.99 (18% Off)

The women’s version of the Knox Urbane Pro Utility Shirt listed in the previous section, this garment offers all the same protection of its men’s counterpart—with a slightly different fit to conform to the bodies of female riders. It also features stretch mesh panels throughout for improved comfort and flexibility, plus multiple pockets to hold your essential items and accessories while riding. And did we mention that it’s machine-washable? Talk about practical!

Select Protective Motorcycle Armor 25% Off

First Manufacturing Back Protector

Regular Price: $24.99, Sale Price: $18.74 (25% Off)

We’ve covered some protective clothing above, but you may also need a re-up on armor—and for those of you with First Manufacturing motorcycle jackets, you’re in luck. This CE Level 2 certified back protector fits both men’s and women’s jackets with room for back protector inserts.

First Manufacturing Elbow Armor

Regular Price: $24.99, Sale Price: $18.74 (25% Off)

Compatible with any First Manufacturing motorcycle jackets with pockets for optional elbow armor, these inserts meet CE Level 2 impact standards.

First Manufacturing Shoulder Armor

Regular Price: $24.99, Sale Price: $18.74 (25% Off)

Got a First Manufacturing motorcycle jacket with room for optional shoulder pads? These CE Level 2 certified pieces of armor will stiffen to disperse force upon impact and are compatible with both men’s and women’s jackets.

