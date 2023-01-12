UK’s Biggest Seller for 2022 Goes To…

The bike market is still celebrating growth as the continual trudge is executed away from 2020 – and with every country’s two-wheeled splurge culminates a chart-topping bike that represents the faves of the masses.

For the United Kingdom, that bike is none other than the BMW R 1250 GS, thanks to an unchanging price point and the Comfort, Touring, and Dynamic Packages swapped out for a new $1900 Select Package (along with “an updated Premium Package, which adds $4000 to the price of the latest version of the motorcycle,” via Ultimate Motorcycling).

MBW’s #1 seller for the UK was none other than the R 1250 GS! Media sourced from BMW.

While the Bavarians sold a total of 194261 units of motorcycles worldwide for 2022, 2021 still took the title for the brand’s best year in sales; still, competition like the Honda Africa Twin and Yamaha Tenere 700 continue to nip at the 1250 GS’s heels, keeping us curious for the coming seasons’ worth of scoot-happy showdowns.

What’s your ideal bike to hoon about the hills on? Drop your answer down below and let us know what you think – you know we love hearing from you.

