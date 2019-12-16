UK Prices for the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Revealed

This Sportbike’s Price Bumps Up

The new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade now has a price in the UK. The price according to Honda for the base Fireblade is £19,999. The SP version of the bike comes with a price of £23,499. This new price shows that the standard Fireblade costs as much as the SP version of the old bike.

The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade will be available in either Grand Prix Red or Matte Pearl Marion Black. Both options look fantastic on the bike, and the CBR1000RR-R should be one of the most impressive sport bikes for sale in 2020. The motorcycle features an inline four-cylinder engine that makes 215 hp from a displacement of 999.9cc.

It’s important to note that these are the prices for the bike in the UK. When translated to the U.S. dollar, you get a price of about $26,700 for the standard bike and about $31,400 for the SP version of the motorcycle. The price in the U.S. and Canada should be similar to that.

That’s a lot of money for the motorcycle, but if the bike is as impressive as Honda makes it seem, then it may well be warranted. Honda recently tweeted out the pricing. I’ve included that Tweet below.

So here it is, the confirmed prices for the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP. Find out more about the specifications and details here https://t.co/UGcygVK16w pic.twitter.com/UQIR1QaErU — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) December 13, 2019

