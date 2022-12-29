UK: New Cost-Per-Mile Insurance Plan to Cut Fees for Riders

How do you feel about your insurance these days?

If you’re anywhere near my general location, you’re paying out the wazoo year-round, locked in on a twelve-month ride in a 6a weather zone, where snow covers the ground 7 months out of the dozen. While not an agreeable way to stay legal on the road, it’s currently the only way riders can hoon about without the likelihood of being tailed by boys in blue – which is why, I think, this new insurance method in the UK is making such waves.

A motorcyclist enjoying cost-per-mile insurance – currently only a thing in the UK. Media sourced from MCN.

According to the report from MCN, a revolutionary MCE Subscribe and Ride service will have motorcyclists paying a setup fee, followed by “a monthly subscription of £5 plus an agreed cost-per-mile for the amount they ride.”

Obviously, not everybody likes riding in the white fluffy stuff, so when a country that experiences snow churns this out, we in other countries get a tad green with envy.

“The team has been working incredibly hard over the last few months to create something the likes of which no one has seen before: An insurance product that gives flexibility, great prices, and customer-led control,” enthuses Alan Atkins, MCE CEO.

“I’d like to personally thank our partners Sabre Insurance, Ice InsureTech, and Inzura for working with us on this fantastic product. We know it’s different, and people might be afraid to try it, but all I’ll say is, sign up and when we go live, get yourself a quote – it might well change your motorcycling life.”

How do you feel about the potential benefits of cost-per-mile insurance? Would it help or hurt your current scoot schedule?

Let us know in the comments below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.